Matthew Perry documentary announced, 3-part series on late Friends star’s life will premiere on…

A new documentary series will revisit late Matthew Perry’s journey away from the spotlight and examine the experiences that shaped the actor behind the iconic Chandler Bing character.

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Matthew Perry’s life beyond Chandler Bing to be explored (PC: Instagram)

The late Matthew Perry became a household name around the world with his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends. His comic timing, awkward charm and sharp one-liners made the character a fan favourite during the sitcom’s 10-season run. But behind the laughter and television fame was a much more complicated personal journey that Perry spoke about openly over the years. Now his life away from the iconic sitcom is set to be explored in a new three-part Netflix documentary, The One About Matthew Perry. The series will bring together personal memories, family accounts and material from his private archives.

What is The One About Matthew Perry about?

The One About Matthew Perry will look at the actor’s journey from a young comedian to one of television’s most recognisable stars. The documentary will not focus only on his career but will also explore his relationships personal experiences and struggles.

Family members friends and creative collaborators will share memories of Perry. The project is expected to give viewers a closer look at the person behind the public image that became familiar to millions of Friends fans. The series has been directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Mary Robertson. Maxine Productions a Sony Pictures Television company has produced the documentary.

What will Matthew Perry’s family reveal?

Perry’s sister Mia Perry Bowick will feature prominently in the documentary. A licensed psychotherapist writer and speaker she will share personal memories of her brother and discuss the side of him that audiences rarely saw. The documentary will also feature photographs and videos from the Perry family’s private collection. Much of this material has not been released publicly before.

Who directed the Matthew Perry documentary?

Mary Robertson is directing the three-part series. She is an Emmy-winning filmmaker who is also serving as one of the executive producers. The filmmakers have indicated that the documentary will attempt to move beyond the public image of Perry and allow people who knew him personally to tell his story.

Why was Matthew Perry famous?

Perry rose to international fame through Friends where he played Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004. The sitcom ran for 236 episodes and became one of television’s most successful comedy series. Chandler was known for his sarcastic humour nervous energy and self-deprecating personality. Perry’s performance turned the character into one of the most recognisable sitcom figures of his generation.

He also appeared in several films and television projects outside Friends. At the same time Perry became increasingly open about his struggles with addiction and his efforts to maintain sobriety.

What happened to Matthew Perry?

Matthew Perry died on October 28 2023 at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined that the acute effects of ketamine were the primary cause of death with drowning also contributing. His death was ruled an accident.

A federal investigation into the supply of ketamine later resulted in charges against five people. The investigation examined how Perry obtained the drug and involved allegations against people connected to its supply.

When will The One About Matthew Perry release?

The three-part documentary will premiere on Netflix on October 27 2026. The release will come nearly three years after Perry’s death and will give audiences an opportunity to revisit his career and personal story through accounts from people close to him. The private family archive is expected to be one of the key elements of the project with previously unseen photographs and videos adding context to his life beyond his television fame.