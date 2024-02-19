Home

Matthew Perry Excluded From ‘In Memoriam’ Segment, BAFTA Reacts to Criticism

'Friends' star Matthew Perry passed away in October last year, and his fans were disappointed that he was left out of the Memoriam segment at the 77th BAFTA Awards.

BAFTA 2024: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has reacted following the criticism on the internet about Matthew Perry’s exclusion from the ‘In Memoriam’ section of the 77th Film Awards. Social media fans quickly criticized Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham for not performing Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ during the tribute, which was adapted to a unique arrangement. Perry passed away in October of last year, according to PEOPLE.

Taking to X, users called out BAFTA for the perceived omission, which one dubbed “bad form” alongside a GIF of Perry’s Friends character, Chandler Bing, saying, “You can’t make this stuff up.” “#Matthewperry why wasn’t he mentioned in he baftas?????,” a user wrote. Another user wrote, “#BAFTA what happened to Matthew Perry in your memoriam. I know he’s famous for TV Friends, but he did films too – shocking mistake …”

BAFTA has finally addressed the controversy on social media, though. A BAFTA representative responds to Perry’s exclusion from the memorial by telling PEOPLE, “I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards.” On X, BAFTA echoed this statement, writing, “Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony,” and shared the link to the academy’s online tribute to the actor, reported PEOPLE.

Matthew Perry died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28. It was eventually established that acute ketamine effects were the primary cause of his death, with additional circumstances playing a role. The actor was most recently mentioned in the 2023 Emmy Awards’ In Memoriam section last month. As Charlie Puth sang his 2015 hit song ‘See You Again,’ Perry’s picture was displayed, and the tune changed to the Friends theme song, ‘I’ll Be There for You.’

(With ANI inputs)

