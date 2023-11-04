Home

Entertainment

Matthew Perry Laid to Rest Near FRIENDS Set: Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Attend Funeral

Matthew Perry Laid to Rest Near FRIENDS Set: Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Attend Funeral

Actor and comedian Matthew Perry, famously known as Chandler Bing, was hounoured with the final ceremony held on Friday at Lost Angeles cemetery. FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were seen attending the funeral.

The untimely death of actor Matthew Perry, better known as Chandler Bing, shook the entire world

Los Angeles: Actor and comedian Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends, died at the age of 54 and was laid to rest on Friday at a Los Angeles cemetery. According to credible sources, Friends casting members, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer were seen paying the final tribute to the late Matthew Perry.

Trending Now

Matthew Perry’s Funeral

In the grief of losing Matthew Perry, his close relatives and casting members gathered at the Forest Lawn cemetery which is located near the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, where the casting of FRIENDS shot in Warner Brothers studio.

You may like to read

Perry was famously known for playing the character Chandler Bing on FRIENDS from the start of the season in 1994 to the final episode in 2004. His death was announced at his Los Angeles home and since then fans and close relatives of Perry took on social media in a blaze.

Media houses including TMZ and Page Six reported on Friday’s event by sharing visuals of the final ceremony of Matthew Perry. The co-stars of FRIENDS- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were spotted attending the funeral at Forest Lawn cemetery.

Matthew Perry’s father John Bennett Perry and Keith Morrison, his stepfather, also attended the funeral. The mourners of Perry’s death were seen dressed in black and carried him to his final resting place, stated New York’s Page Six media house.

Matthew Perry’s Demise

The cause of death has not been released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office yet. The investigation is still on and even though the autopsy has been completed, the cause of death continues to be mentioned as ‘deferred’ on the documents. Perry had a history of health problems, including addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

To fight against people struggling with addiction, a foundation in Perry’s name was established on Friday. The Matthew Perry Foundation website starts with a famous saying of Perry “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned.”

RIP, Matthew Perry!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.