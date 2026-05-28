Matthew Perry’s assistant sentenced to 3 years in prison for injecting actor with Ketamine

Friends actor Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, with his death being ruled the result of acute effects of ketamine.

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Matthew Perry (PC- Instagram)

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the late actor’s death. According to People magazine, he was also ordered to pay fines of $10,000 and $100, and will remain under supervised release for two years after completing his prison term. Iwamasa has been asked to surrender to authorities by July 17 to begin serving his sentence. He had earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

He was one of the five people charged in connection with Perry’s death and the last among them to receive sentencing. While his lawyers requested a lighter punishment of six months in prison along with six months of home confinement, prosecutors had sought a 41-month prison sentence along with three years of supervised release and financial penalties.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston admits ‘Friends’ cast mourned Matthew Perry long before his demise due to actor’s addiction struggles

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, with his death being ruled the result of acute effects of ketamine. As part of his plea agreement, Iwamasa admitted to injecting the actor “repeatedly” in the days leading up to his death, including three times on the day Perry died.

That day, after Perry had already been given two doses of ketamine, he asked his assistant to “shoot me up with a big one”. As per the plea agreement. Iwamasa then left the actor’s Los Angeles, California home to run errands. When he returned, Perry was dead, discovered face down in his jacuzzi.

Also Read: Who is Jasveen Sangha and what is her connection to Friends fame star Matthew Perry’s death?

After the judge handed him his sentence Wednesday, Iwamasa stood before Perry’s family and friends in the courtroom, including Perry’s mother, Suzanne, and her husband, Keith Morrison. “I’m so sorry to all of you”, he said. “You all know how much Matthew loved you. I’m so sorry to have done illegal acts. I will forever regret it and I will take it to my grave and be a cautionary tale and make better choices than I did. I’m horribly, horribly sorry and I offer my condolences to you”.

(With IANS inputs)