Home

Entertainment

Matthew Perry’s Death Cause Revealed: Autopsy Report Accidental Ketamine Overdose

Matthew Perry’s Death Cause Revealed: Autopsy Report Accidental Ketamine Overdose

Actor Matthew Perry of 'FRIENDS' passed away due to an accident ketamine overdose, according to medical examiners, who wrapped up their investigation.

Matthew Perry's Death Cause Revealed: Autopsy Report Accidental Ketamine Overdose

Matthew Perry, the 54-year-old star of Friends, passed away due to the acute effects of ketamine, as per the toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report also mentioned other contributing factors to his death, including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder. Before his death, Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. The toxicology report indicated that the high levels of ketamine found in his system could have led to cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

Trending Now

What is Ketamine, a Drug Matthew Perry Overdose?

Ketamine is known for its numbing and hallucinogenic effects and is often used illegally as a recreational drug. The report also stated that trace amounts of ketamine were found in Perry’s stomach contents, despite his last known treatment being 1.5 weeks before his death. The report ruled out the possibility of the ketamine in his system being from the therapy, as ketamine has a short half-life.

You may like to read

The autopsy report confirmed the absence of alcohol and other drugs like cocaine, heroin, or fentanyl in Perry’s system. The exact details of how and when he consumed the fatal dose of ketamine were not specified in the examiner’s report.

FRIENDS Cast Mourn The Demise of Chandler Bing

Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing on ‘Friends‘ was discovered unconscious in his home’s hot tub on October 28, leaving his fans, family, and colleagues devastated by his untimely demise.

In the wake of his passing, the cast of ‘Friends‘ shared their memories and heartfelt tributes to Perry. Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribiani, expressed his gratitude for the time spent with Perry, while Courteney Cox reminisced about their moments together. David Schwimmer also paid tribute to Perry’s talent and shared a cherished photo from their time on the Friends set. Lisa Kudrow dropped a picture of her younger self with Matthew who smiled and thanked him making her laugh so hard Jennifer Aniston wrote a long passage for Chandler, that read, “Matty, my love for you is boundless and I take comfort in knowing that you are now at peace and free from pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you teasing me, asking could you BE any crazier? Rest in peace, little brother. You always brought joy to my life (sic).”

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.