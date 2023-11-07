Home

Matthew Perry’s Death Leaves Jennifer Aniston Devastated, ‘Struggling Most Acutely’: Report

Matthew Perry's funeral service was held on November 3 in in Los Angeles. His demise has left co-star Jennifer Aniston struggling the most.

Jennifer Aniston is the most crushed by Matthew Perry‘s untimely death. His memorial ceremony was held, along with some of his family members and co-stars from ‘Friends‘ on October 3 in Los Angeles at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills. David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow arrived dressed in black.

El elenco de Friends, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow y Matt LeBlanc, en el Funeral privado de Matthew Perry🖤 pic.twitter.com/Q5pm1rOuMV — RubenPrez (@RubenPrez) November 6, 2023

Jennifer Aniston took Matthew Perry’s passing ‘really badly,’ since she was still grieving for her late father, John Aniston, an 89-year-old who passed away in November 2022, and was still getting over the loss. “Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courtney are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely. It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet, ” a source told Page Six.

Matthew Perry seemed to have drowned and passed away at his Los Angeles residence. Law enforcement sources report that no narcotics or evidence of foul play were discovered at the location. The findings of a toxicology report are still awaiting, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The FRIENDS cast already issued a statement in unison over Matthew Perry’s passing. In a statement sent to ABC News, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc honoured their late co-star. The statement read, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” the statement concluded.

