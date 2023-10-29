Matthew Perry’s Net Worth: $120 Million, Lavish California Penthouse, Luxurious Car Collection And More

Home

Matthew Perry's net worth was indeed substantial, and he earned a significant portion of it during FRIENDS. Let's delve into the late actor's earnings per season, as well as his collection of luxurious cars and homes.

The world has been shocked by the announcement of Matthew Perry‘s death on October 28. Matthew Perry allegedly died of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home. The actor quickly became a sensation when he graced our screens in 1994 as Chandler Bing on FRIENDS. His sarcastic humour on the show captured hearts all over, earning him unparalleled fame during the show’s 10-year duration. Perry is reported to have earned at least $US90 million from his 10 years on the show. The actor’s net worth was indeed substantial, and he earned a significant portion of it during his time playing Chandler Bing on FRIENDS. According to celebrity Net Worth, here’s a breakdown of his earnings per season:

Matthew Perry’s Earnings Through FRIENDS

Season 1: $540,000 ($22,500/episode)

Season 2: $960,000 ($40,000/episode)

Season 3: $1.875 million ($75,000/episode)

Seaosn 4: $2.04 million ($85,000/episode) season 4

Season 5: $2.5 million ($100,000/episode)

Season 6: $3.125 million ($125,000/episode)

Season 7: $18 million ($750,000/episode)

Season 8:$18 million ($750,000/episode)

Season 9: $24 million ($1million/episode)

Season 10: $18 million ($1million/episode)

Matthew Perry’s Luxurious Properties

Matthew Perry had a keen interest in real estate, as evidenced by his numerous property transactions over the years. Here’s a summary of some of his real estate dealings.

In 2015, Perry sold a home in Malibu for $10.65 million.

In 2011, he bought a beachfront home in Malibu for $11 million, later listing it for $ 15 million in August 2020. He eventually sold it in January 2021 for $13.1 million.

In 2017, Perry purchased a penthouse apartment in Century City, California.

In 2018, he sold a Los Angeles home for $12.5 million

In 2020, he acquired a $6 million property in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Most recently, in June 2023, Perry purchased a $5 million home in the Hollywood hills

Matthew Perry’s Lavish Car Collection

Matthew Perry’s fascination with cars was evident through his luxurious collection. According to a report from CarHP, the FRIENDS star had: Lincoln Navigator, a BMW 6 Series Convertible, a BMW 7 Series sedan, a Porsche Panamera, a Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible, a BMW Z8, an Aston Martin Vantage Convertible and an Audi R8 Spyder.

