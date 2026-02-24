Home

Mayank Pawar, Splitsvilla 7 fame, passes away at 37

Reality TV personality Mayank Pawar, known for his memorable journey in Splitsvilla Season 7, passed away at 37, leaving fans heartbroken.

The entertainment industry woke up to heartbreaking news on Monday as Mayank Pawar, best known for his stint on MTV’s Splitsvilla Season 7, passed away at the age of 37. The announcement came through his official Instagram account, leaving fans stunned and struggling to process the sudden loss.

What makes the news even more difficult to digest is the timing. Mayank had just celebrated his 37th birthday on January 1, 2026. Barely weeks later, his family confirmed his demise. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The caption read, “A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti “

This is a developing story…

