Prabhas on Radhe Shyam: Superstar Prabhas, best known for his larger-than-life portrayal of Baahubali, was recently seen in Radhe Shyam, playing a romantic role of a palmist. The actor discussed his last film and all the factors that may have contributed to the film's failure to connect with audiences. When questioned why the film didn't make as much money as projected, he speculated that it could be due to the pandemic or that something in the script was overlooked.

Prabhas revealed the reasons for the film's failure in an interview with Hindustan Times. He said, "Maybe covid or maybe we missed something in the script. You people know better. Maybe people don't want to watch me in that zone, even if they want to watch – maybe they expect me to be too good."

Radhe Shyam is all set to release on television and this is what the superstar had to say, "When families watch Radhe Shyam on television, I hope they enjoy it. People are watching a lot of things on television and other platforms because of the pandemic, so I hope they all sit together and enjoy the movie."

Prabhas also spoke about how the pressure of your Baahubali success affects his new projects. The actor agreed that the pressure is there on his filmmakers and producers to achieve the same level of success as Baahubali. He said, “I’m not under any pressure to outshine Baahubali or make the largest movie. I am extremely fortunate to have Baahubali, but I would like to have the pleasure of entertaining as many people as possible across the country. I just want them to be entertained without me or Baahubali.”

