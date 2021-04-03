Mumbai: Manikpur police in Vasai have booked over a dozen crew members of Ajay Devgn starrer Mayday for flouting coronavirus norms. As per a report in news18, people who have been booked by police include the location manager. However, nobody has been arrested so far. Police claim that over a hundred people were working at the site at a time and when cops reached the spot, they found that no workers were following coronavirus norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Also Read - Maharashtra COVID Surge: Mumbai Records Over 9,000 Cases, Highest Single-day Rise Since Pandemic Began | Key Points

A case has been registered under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

"After seeing the large set up at Suncity grounds, we called the location manager who told us that he has secured permission from the tahsildar to shoot for the film. The location manager told us that Ajay Devgn was to come to shoot in Vasai," police inspector Bhausaheb Ahire said as reported in Mid-day.

MayDay will be released in April next year with Ajay Devgn in lead.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported the highest spike in its daily coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic with over 9,000 cases and 27 fatalities in the last 24 hours. With this, the total caseload and death toll in the financial capital rose to 4,41, 282 and 11,751 respectively.