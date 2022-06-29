Shivya Pathania Shares Her Casting Couch Experience: Shivya Pathania recently opened up about her struggles when her popular daily soap Humsafars shut down that caused a low phase in her career. Shivya revealed how once a guy tried to dupe her into offering an ad commercial with a big celebrity in return of sexual favours. Shivya in an interaction with Hindustan Times told that the person who claimed to be producer had called her up to his office in Santacruz, Mumbai and told her if she wanted to get the advertisement with a popular star she will have to compromise. Shivya also mentioned that the person was listening to a devotional prayer on his laptop while trying to convince her into the indecent proposal.Also Read - Sajid Khan to Return With Comedy 3 Years After #MeToo Allegations, Riteish Deshmukh-John Abraham to Join?

Shivya Shares Her MeToo Story

Shivya told that ever since the TV show Humsafars got shut down she appeared in the music video Fidaa over a lull of eight months. Shivya said she came across a phone guy who called himself a producer trying to trap her to compromise so that she could bad an ad commercial with a leading celebrity. Shivya confessed that despite being a part of a beauty pageant and a popular TV show, Pathania wasn't immune to exploitation. Shivya stated, "I was called for an audition in Santacruz (Mumbai). I entered the room, it was very small. The guy (who was supposed to be the producer) told me if you want to do this advertisement with a bigger celebrity, you will have to compromise. The funniest part that I will never forget is uske laptop pe Hanuman Chalisa chal rahi thi (Hauman Chalisa was palying on his laptop). It was so funny that mujhe hassi aa gayi (I burst into laughter). I started laughing. I asked, 'Aapko sharam nahin aa rahi hai (Aren't you ashamed)? Aap bhajan (Hindu devotional hymn) sun rahe ho aur aap kya bol rahe ho (you are listening to bhajan and still talking like that)."