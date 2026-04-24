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Medha Shankr says relatives sent rishtas before 12th Fail, thinking acting was Just a hobby, Id return home

Medha Shankr says relatives sent rishtas before 12th Fail, thinking acting was ‘Just a hobby, ‘I’d return home’

Medha Shankr recalls life before 12th Fail when her relatives wanted the actress to meet prospective grooms and opt for an arranged marriage.

Medha Shankr (PC: Instagram)

Actress Medha Shankr is currently making headlines for her upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny 2. In this rom-com, she is paired opposite Avinash Tiwary, and it marks her second film after impressing audiences and critics with 12th Fail. The film tells the story of a bubbly Delhi girl and a shy small-town boy, focusing on the complexities of arranged marriages. Recently, during an interview, the actress spoke about how people with contrasting personalities can still be drawn to each other.

Medha Shankr talks about marriages

In an interview, Shankr shared that even before the success of 12th Fail, her simplicity had impressed audiences so much that she received some unusual proposals. Speaking to News18, she said, “Yes, I believe so. Two people with different personalities can be attracted to each other, but their values should be the same.” It is worth noting that when her film 12th Fail became a hit, she was labelled a national crush. However, even after earning that tag, the actress revealed that she didn’t receive a single proposal.

Medha revealed before the success of 12th Fail, her relatives would often bring marriage proposals, assuming that acting was just a hobby. They wanted the actress to meet prospective grooms and opt for an arranged marriage. She said, “At first, they would bring this up repeatedly. They didn’t believe I would be successful in my career. They thought acting was just a hobby and that I would return home after four years.”

How everything changed for Medha Shankr after 12th Fail

The actress further said, “After 12th Fail, everything changed in my life. Relatives began to feel that my career was going somewhere. That is why no one brings marriage proposals for me anymore.”

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Medha further stated her family has always been supportive of her and does not pressure her into marriage. “My father has never pressured me to get married,” she said. “I consider myself lucky in this regard. He does say that I should marry at the right time and to the right person. He understands that my work is more important right now. Marriage is still some time away, but I will definitely get married in the future.”

(Also Read: Meet Medha Shankr, The ’12th Fail’ Actress And Internet’s New Crush, Who Won Hearts With Her Inspiring Role as an IRS Officer)

About Ginny Weds Sunny 2

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is a romantic comedy starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, set to release in cinemas on April 24, 2026. Directed by Prasshant Jha, this spiritual sequel promises to be a wholesome family entertainer filled with wedding chaos and romance.

Avinash revealed that it was soon after watching 12th Fail that he desired to share the screen presence with Medha Shankr, who won hearts with her compelling portrayal in the critically acclaimed film. “I saw 12th Fail and I was like, I want to work with this girl. And nearly 15 days after saying this, I received an offer for a film. We were almost supposed to do that film, but it couldn’t be made. We had met for the first time then. Then this film came (Ginny Wedss Sunny 2). The script was indeed exciting, but the time I realized that the film would star Medha Shankr, I went all in,” shared Avinash Tiwary.

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