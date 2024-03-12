Meera Chopra Gets Married To Rakshit Kejriwal, See First Pics

Home

Model and actress Meera Chopra is now married to businessman Ritesh Kejriwal on March 12, 2024. Take a look at the first wedding pictures of the couple.

Jaipur: Model and actress Meera Chopra is now married to Rakshit Kejriwal. The couple decided to opt for an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 12, 2024. For the unversed Meera Chopra is now married to businessman Rakshit Kejriwal. Take a look closer look at their first wedding pics.

The model and actress for her wedding ceremony opted for a red lehenga, paired with a green studded diamond necklace. Her beautiful traditional red lehenga was surely an eye-catcher. It seems that Meera Chopra and Ritesh Kejriwal are all set to start a new chapter in their life.

It was a dream come true wedding ceremony in which the groom, Ritesh Kejriwal dazzled in an ivory sherwani, he complimented his cool looks with a pair of black shades. Take a look.



Meera Chopra and Ritesh Kejriwal captured a few romantic moments that they shared. One of them was when the couple beamed out their smile while exchanging their varmalas. Take a look.

In another breathtaking picture, Meera Chopra expressed, “ Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and a lifetime of memories. Har Janam Tere Sath (sic).”

Walking down the aisle, Meera Chopra beamed out her smile in her dream-come-true wedding ceremony in the Pink city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. Take a look.

About Meera Chopra and Ritesh Kejriwal’s Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Meera Chopra and Ritesh Kejriwal’s wedding took place at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. A news article published by India Today claimed that the couple had their mehndi and sangeet ceremony on March 11. The couple invited their family and close friends to their intimate wedding ceremony.

On behalf of India.com, we would like to congratulate Meera Chopra and Ritesh Kejriwal on starting a new chapter in life.

