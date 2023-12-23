Home

Meera Chopra Says ‘Never Wanted to Play Family Card’ As She Opens Up About Relationship With Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra

Meera Chopra, cousin of Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that her cousins never helped her in the industry.

Meera Chopra, a cousin of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra, is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Safed.’ The movie is set to hit the big screens on December 29, 2023. As the movie approaches its release, Meera appeared for an interview with Siddharth Kannan, where she made some revelations about her cousins. Meera also revealed that Priyanka and Parineeti do not share a sisterly bond as such.

During a YouTube interview, Meera talked about the relationship she shared with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She acknowledged that Bollywood has let her down, expressing her reluctance to align with any industry camps. She mentioned her absence in all discussions involving the Chopra sisters.

“From the start, there was not much closeness between us that we would look like friends here. That would be fake. But I can say that when three or four girls join the industry, they help each other. That did not happen to me. I never asked for help, and the help never came from them. I am not the one that asks for help, and even they never offered any help,” Meera said.

The ‘Safed’ actor said that she, Priyanka, and Parineeti shared a different equation when they were younger. However, the entire dynamic changes when they grow up. She said, “When families don’t talk, I don’t want to cross that line which would hurt my family. Parineeti ke saath kabhi family waali baat hi nahi thi. Priyanka ki family se main aaj bhi bohot close hoon… Priyanka has always been very generous, but ek jo sisterhood hota hein na… woh missing hai.”

Meera also added, “Aur woh meri taraf se missing nahi hai. I have always extended that branch of love, but woh reciprocate bhi toh hona chahiye (There was never a family feeling with Parineeti. I am very close with Priyanka’s family. The sisterhood is missing, not from my end. It was never reciprocated).”

Earlier this year, Priyanka was seen attending Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with politician Raghav Chaddha. However, Priyanka decided to miss Parineeti Chopra’s wedding, which took place in September this year.

