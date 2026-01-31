Meet Aamir Khan's co-star who went missing, becomes an internet sensation after 30 years because of Ranveer Singh; Name is...

Home

Meet Aamir Khans co-star who went missing, becomes an internet sensation after 30 years because of Ranveer Singh; Name is...

Who is Kalpana Iyer, actress who has become an internet sensation after being away from fame for 30 years?

Most of us have a crush on Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, and when his latest film Dhurandhar was released, audiences went berserk over his powerful performance. The film’s songs also became immensely popular. From ‘Shararat‘ to ‘Gehra Hua’, every track was well received by fans. However, what Aditya Dhar’s fans loved the most was the nostalgic touch of songs from the 70s, 80s, and 90s woven into the scenes. One such song was ‘Ramba Ho’, released in 1981, which the makers used in the background of the film’s action sequences. Recently, at a wedding function, 69-year-old actress Kalpana Iyer danced to ‘Ramba Ho’ with such energy that the entire internet was left stunned.

Watch the viral video of Kalpana Iyer dancing to Ramba Ho song:

The OG Kalpana Iyer dancing to Ramba Ho. Pure joy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q8yYEstKJv — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) January 30, 2026

Who is Kalpana Iyer?

The internet went bonkers after seeing Kalpana Iyer’s energy, with people rushing to find out who the actress was. We’ve got you covered: Kalpana Iyer was a renowned actress in the 1980s and 90s. She performed several iconic dance numbers in films like Satte Pe Satta, Bade Dilwala, Hum Paanch, Laadla, and Anjaam. Her song “Pardesi” from Raja Hindustani became extremely popular. Over her career, Kalpana Iyer appeared in nearly 100 films.

Now, coming back to the song “Ramba Ho,” it was originally released in 1981 in the film Armaan. Sung by Usha Uthup and composed by Bappi Lahiri, the song became iconic. A remix version was later used in Dhurandhar, bringing it back into the social media spotlight. The actress featured in the original “Ramba Ho” was Kalpana Iyer, whose memorable dance performance has made the song unforgettable for years.

