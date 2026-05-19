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Meet actor who once worked as chemist and watchman, struggled to make ends meet before one film changed his life; today his net worth is Rs 200 crore; name is...

Meet actor who once worked as chemist and watchman, struggled to make ends meet before one film changed his life; today his net worth is Rs 200 crore; name is…

This top actor worked as a chemist at a petrochemical company in Vadodara during his struggling days. Today, he is the owner of Rs 200 crore.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (PC-Instagram)

Every year, many talented actors enter Bollywood and carve out their own unique identities. However, the actor we are talking about today once lived a normal life away from films and faced several career challenges before finding success. After completing his schooling, he pursued science studies and, at one point, travelled to different cities in search of a job. During his struggling days, he also worked as a chemist at a petrochemical company in Vadodara, Gujarat. His role involved chemical testing and laboratory work. Although his professional life was stable, he always longed for something different. Since childhood, he had been passionate about films and acting, which gradually drew him towards the world of theatre. Balancing this passion with his regular job left him feeling restless and eager to pursue his true calling.

After leaving his job, the actor decided to follow his passion and moved to Delhi to join the theatre scene. There, he enrolled at the National School of Drama (NSD) and began learning acting. However, life in theatre was far from easy. Due to financial struggles, he sometimes even worked as a watchman to make ends meet. During this period, he started auditioning for small roles and continuously searched for opportunities in films. In the early phase of his career, he mostly received minor roles, which made it difficult for him to establish himself in the industry.

Gradually, the actor’s hard work in the film industry began to pay off. After years of struggle and dedication, he landed a film that completely changed his life, Gangs of Wasseypur. The movie turned him into a star overnight. His performance in the film deeply connected with audiences, who admired his dialogue delivery and unique style. Following the success of Gangs of Wasseypur, he became a household name and carved out a distinct identity for himself in the industry.

The actor is…

By now, you are probably wondering who this actor is. The talented actor being talked about here is none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Over the years, he has delivered remarkable performances in several acclaimed films, including The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manto, and Raat Akeli Hai. His performances in every role felt so natural and authentic that audiences were left truly impressed.

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Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his acting not only in India but across the world. Starting with small roles, he has now reached a stage where he is regarded as one of the most talented actors in the industry. He has firmly established himself as a versatile performer today.

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