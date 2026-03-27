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Meet actor who left IIT exam, joined FTII, did Big films with Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, but got success after 49 years with Rs 2000 crore blockbuster movie

Meet actor who left IIT exam, joined FTII, did Big films with Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, but got success after 49 years with Rs 2000 crore blockbuster movie

This actor has been working in movies and television since 1976, but the amount of love he has received from Dhurandhar is unimaginable. He is…

An actor does not truly succeed by merely being part of a big film, but when people celebrate him and the character he portrayed. One such actor entered the film industry in 1976. He has appeared in more than 150 films, along with numerous television and stage shows. Known for his iconic comic roles in films like Chashme Buddoor (1981) and Mera Damad (1985), he has worked with Bollywood A-listers such as Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dev Anand. Speaking about his career, he has said that this phase was crucial for him. He has also stated that in his 49-year career, he never felt like a star.

The actor was a rebel from the start. His parents wanted him to become an engineer, but his heart lay in theatre. This led him to skip the IIT entrance exam and join the Film and Television Institute of India. To survive in Mumbai, he began taking on all kinds of side roles. However, he did not receive the fame and love he truly deserved in those days. After 49 years in the industry, a young director cast him as an Indian spy, and he performed the role so brilliantly that he became the star of the film.

We are talking about Rakesh Bedi, who has been widely praised for his role as Jameel Jamali in the spy thriller Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Rakesh is receiving immense love, and his fan following has grown tremendously. It would not be an exaggeration to say that his star is on the rise. Under the direction of Aditya Dhar, the cast of Dhurandhar is also enjoying great fame, and Rakesh Bedi is among those benefiting from it.

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In his 49-year career, he has played many notable roles. He has also appeared in television shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. These shows helped build his image as one of India’s most loved comic actors, though they also typecast him in similar roles for many years. No one could have ever imagined Bedi taking on such a serious role, which he has performed exceptionally well.

Aditya Dhar and Rakesh Bedi’s collaboration

This was not the first time Rakesh Bedi and Aditya Dhar collaborated. Dhar had previously cast him in a serious role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Impressed by his dedication and discipline on set, the director later promised him a more substantial role, and he delivered on that promise. Even memes of his character, Jameel Jamali, are circulating all over the internet, as people are enjoying the comic side of the serious politician in the film.

Speaking of Bedi’s early days, he grew up in a middle-class household in Karol Bagh. He studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya Andrews Ganj. He is married to Aradhana Bedi and is the father of Ridhima Bedi and Ritika Bedi.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge have collectively earned more than Rs 2,000 crore, and the momentum shows no sign of stopping. In the first week following the release of the second installment, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller earned Rs 1,000 crore. It is predicted that the second part will join the Rs 2,000 crore club, and together, the Dhurandhar franchise could reach Rs 3,000 crore in total.

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