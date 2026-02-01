Meet actress who was once linked to Rohit Shetty despite him being married; their alleged bond had grabbed headlines, her name is...

Rohit Shetty was already a big name in Bollywood, known for delivering hit films and running smooth, energetic sets. Married and settled with his family, the filmmaker was busy directing Bol Bachchan when reports from the shoot began doing the rounds for reasons that had little to do with the script or the scenes being filmed.

People close to the unit reportedly noticed that the director seemed unusually distracted. Conversations grew longer, breaks on set stretched, and whispers quietly began among crew members.

The actress was Prachi Desai!

The actress in question was Prachi Desai, who had recently moved from television to films and was being noticed for her charm and screen presence. Rohit Shetty had cast her in Bol Bachchan, and this was where they reportedly met for the first time.

As per several reports at the time, Rohit was instantly drawn to Prachi. What started as a professional interaction slowly turned into frequent conversations, comfort, and time spent together off-camera.

Reports spoke about secret meetings and dinners

Industry gossip suggested that the two were often seen together even after shoot hours. There were whispers about private dinners and Rohit Shetty making special efforts to spend time with Prachi during the schedule. Their growing closeness did not go unnoticed by those around them.

Personal life reportedly got affected

At the time, reports also claimed that Rohit Shetty became so involved that he started ignoring his family life. It was even said that he was emotionally conflicted and, for a brief period, considered making a major decision regarding his marriage.

How the story quietly ended

Eventually, reality and responsibilities caught up. Rohit Shetty reportedly realised that he could not walk away from his wife and child. Gradually, he began distancing himself from Prachi. The meetings were reduced, conversations stopped, and one day, the two simply went their separate ways.

No public statements were made, but this remains one of those Bollywood stories that people still remember in whispers from the Bol Bachchan days.