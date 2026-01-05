Meet actress whose blockbuster films sparked controversies, broke records and still haven’t seen her paired with Aamir Khan, she is...

Few actresses enter Bollywood and instantly signal that they are here to stay. Deepika Padukone did exactly that. From her very first Hindi film, she made it clear that she wasn’t chasing fame; it was already running toward her. Today, as the actress celebrates her birthday on January 5, her journey feels both complete and still full of surprises.

From modelling ramps to movie posters, Deepika carved her space with confidence, discipline, and quiet ambition.

How did Deepika Padukone become a star so early?

Deepika stepped into Bollywood in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Though she had worked in South cinema before, this film changed everything. Overnight, she went from a promising newcomer to a household name.

Her screen presence, height, grace, and ease in front of the camera made her stand out instantly. What followed was a steady rise — not rushed, not random, but carefully built on strong performances.

Which film brought her the most controversy?

While Deepika has delivered several hits, one film from her career sparked nationwide debate even before it released. In 2018, Padmaavat became one of the most talked-about films in recent times.

The controversy centred around the song Ghoomar. Certain Rajput groups and historians objected to Deepika’s costume and dance movements, claiming they disrespected Rani Padmavati and Rajput traditions. Protests erupted across states, film sets were vandalised, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was forced to change the film’s title.

Despite the chaos and threats, Padmaavat released, and turned into a blockbuster. It proved that controversy may create noise, but content and conviction still win in the end.

Why hasn’t Deepika worked with Aamir Khan yet?

Deepika has shared screen space with almost every major star in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan — the list is long. Yet, one collaboration still hasn’t happened: a film with Aamir Khan.

Despite their individual success, the two have never worked together, leaving fans curious about what such a pairing could look like.

Why is 2026 a big year for Deepika?

The coming years look especially exciting for the actress. In 2026, she is expected to appear in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, directed by Ayan Mukerji. While she had a brief glimpse in the first part, reports suggest her role will be much bigger and more impactful this time.

She will also reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2, one of the most anticipated films of the year. Their chemistry in the first part was a major highlight.

Adding to the buzz is Atlee Kumar’s massive project AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun. Deepika plays the female lead, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is expected to be one of the biggest pan-India releases, with its official title to be announced soon.

At this point in her career, Deepika Padukone isn’t just celebrating a birthday, she’s celebrating a legacy that’s still growing.