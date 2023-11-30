Home

Meet Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday’s Cousin Who Has Set His Foot in Bollywood With ‘The Railway Men’

Ahaan Panday, the assistant director who worked on the recently released Netflix series The Railway Men, shared a heartfelt post, recalling his memories of the project.

‘The Railway Men‘ is a web series that caught the attention of many other major Bollywood ventures. Along with R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan, Mandira Bedi, Philip Rosch, Juhi Chawla, and others, the series is available on Netflix. Ahaan Panday joined the list of celebs after serving as an AD for the movie. If reports are to be believed, Ahaan may make his big Bollywood debut soon.

Who is Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday’s Cousin?

After Ananya Panday hit the headlines with her debut in 2019, her cousin Ahaan Panday is all set to be the next member of her family to enter Bollywood.

Ahaan Panday completed his education at Mumbai’s Oberoi International School before earning a degree from the University of Mumbai. In the past, Ahaan Panday assisted with the directing of the motion pictures Mardaani 2, Freaky Ali, Rock on 2, and the most recent The Railway Men.

Meet Ahaan Panday’s Bollywood Family

Ahaan Panday is the son of Chikki Panday (Chunky Panday’s brother) and Deanne Panday. His sister Alaana made waves with their glamourous March wedding this year. Panday is particularly well-versed in social media. With more than 309k Instagram followers, he frequently shares updates about his everyday life with his digital family.

Ahaan Panday’s FIRST Bollywood Project

Ahaan Panday posted a number of pictures from his time on the set during the shoot on his Instagram account. He dropped a slew of photos during his time as AD at ‘The Railway Men.’ He shared an elaborate statement with a group photo that appeared to be from their wrap-up session. The caption read, “I clearly remember a day in bhopal, we were in the summer heat, running around with wet cloths over our faces to keep us from the sun – dehydrated, lightheaded & engulfed in chaos. In the midst of this, it hit me, the dichotomy of it all, of artists and of the railwaymen, of how sometimes in life, you need not only work hard, you need not only try to be the best, but all you need to do is to just submit to the greater good and let life take you where it needs to take you.”

Ahaan Panday’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

He added, “I was working on a show about a group of brave souls who put their lives on the line for the greater good, they didn’t know where they were heading, they didn’t know what the future held, but they strived on regardless with an iron heart and with true intent, it made me realise that that is the only way we can treat our dreams, we don’t know where we’re heading, we don’t know what’s going to happen and the last thing we know is where it’s going to take us, but what we do know is that we can go forth with an iron heart and true intent, and in our cases with a smile on our faces, and maybe just maybe, if we’re lucky, there’ll be beauty on the other side.”

“In the most cliched way to end this extremely unnecessary caption, I would like to say that the railwaymen & the railway men (our crew) taught me that there is beauty in the journey, and sometimes life forces you to think about where you’re going, but that’s exactly when you need to look out of that window and see the beauty in it all, ” Alaan concluded.

