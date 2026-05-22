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Meet Andrea Del Val, the beauty queen who was allegedly attacked by her stylist Giovanni Laguna at 2026 Cannes

Meet Andrea Del Val, the beauty queen who was allegedly attacked by her stylist Giovanni Laguna at 2026 Cannes

Andrea Del Val was allegedly attacked by her stylist, Giovanni Laguna, during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France. The shocking incident has sparked widespread attention on social.

Andrea Del Val attacked by her own stylist, Giovanni Laguna (PC- Instagram)

Andrea Del Val, Venezuela’s beauty queen and Miss Venezuela Global 2025, was allegedly attacked by her own stylist, Giovanni Laguna. The shocking incident reportedly took place in France during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and has stunned people around the world. Soon after the incident, Andrea shared a disturbing video on social media in which her face could be seen covered in blood. In the clip, the 29-year-old emotionally said in Spanish, “Look, this is what Giovanni Laguna did to me. Congratulations, Giovanni. I just wanted you to show your true colours.”

In the video, Andrea turns the camera around to show the condition of the room, which appears to be in complete disarray. Giovanni Laguna was seen sitting on a sofa, seemingly without any remorse or shame. Andrea alleged that her stylist attacked her with scissors and stabbed her in the face. According to Mexican media reports, other guests staying at the hotel heard screams and sounds of fighting. As the disturbance intensified, they immediately informed the police.

#UPDATE: New footage has emerged in the wake of assault claims by Andrea Carolina Del Val against her stylist Giovanni Laguna.

The video appears to capture a tense argument between them just before the reported incident in Cannes, France. #AndreaDelVal #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/gLnYJoz0oq — Payall Singhh (@PayallSingh13) May 22, 2026

French police later arrived at the scene, and police bodycam footage reportedly showed them arresting Giovanni Laguna. Andrea Del Valle was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she received the necessary medical treatment. The motive reportedly stems from a personal rivalry, possibly rooted in jealousy over attention, social media reach, or romantic entanglements.

The good news is that she is now said to be out of danger. However, the exact reason behind the incident remains unknown, and police are currently carrying out a detailed investigation.

New footage has emerged in the wake of assault claims by Andrea Carolina Del Val against her stylist Giovanni Laguna. The video appears to capture a tense argument between them just before the reported incident in Cannes, France.

Who is Giovanni Laguna?

Giovanni Laguna is considered one of Latin America’s most renowned stylists. He has also been serving as the Creative Director of Miss Universe Colombia since 2023. The alleged involvement of such a prominent stylist in this shocking incident has surprised many people. The incident has not only raised concerns about Andrea Del Valle’s personal safety but has also sparked serious discussions about professional relationships within the fashion and beauty industry. So far, no further details regarding the matter have been officially released.

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