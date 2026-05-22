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Meet Andrea Del Val, the beauty queen who was allegedly attacked by her stylist Giovanni Laguna at 2026 Cannes
Andrea Del Val was allegedly attacked by her stylist, Giovanni Laguna, during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France. The shocking incident has sparked widespread attention on social.
#UPDATE: New footage has emerged in the wake of assault claims by Andrea Carolina Del Val against her stylist Giovanni Laguna.
The video appears to capture a tense argument between them just before the reported incident in Cannes, France.
#AndreaDelVal #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/gLnYJoz0oq
— Payall Singhh (@PayallSingh13) May 22, 2026
#UPDATE: New footage has emerged in the wake of assault claims by Andrea Carolina Del Val against her stylist Giovanni Laguna.
The video appears to capture a tense argument between them just before the reported incident in Cannes, France.
#AndreaDelVal #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/gLnYJoz0oq
— Payall Singhh (@PayallSingh13) May 22, 2026
Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serves royal vibes in all black with daughter Aaradhya as they jet off for Cannes 2026 – Watch
Who is Giovanni Laguna?
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