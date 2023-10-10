Home

Meet Anshul Chauhan, ‘Zero’ Actress To Share Screen With Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut

Anshul Chauhan will be playing the role of a fighter pilot on screen with Kangana Ranaut for the movie Tejas. Here is all you need to know about this rising actress

Meet Anshul Chauhan Who Is All Set To Share Screen With Kangana Ranaut in 'Tejas'

Anshul Chauhan is all set to share the screen with Kangana Ranaut, playing a fighter pilot, in ‘Tejas’. The trailer of the film garnered immense appreciation from the audience. Anshul shall be seen in a riveting role-playing a fighter pilot in the war film. The trailer of the movie was released on 8th October to mark ‘Indian Air Force Day’ and surpassed over 19M views till now. Anshul Chauhan’s career has been on a meteoric rise as she recently secured three major, consecutive projects.

Who is Anshul Chauhan?

Anshul Chauhan was born on September 14, 1993, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. She is an actress, known for her roles in Bollywood movies like Zero and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. The actress completed her graduation from Kirorimal College Of Education where she graduated with an arts degree. She debuted in Bollywood with a role in ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’ in the year 2017. The 30-year-old actress is married to Ateet Singh, a cinematographer.

Chauhan will be next seen in Tejas alongside Kangana Ranaut. It is a story based on the life of female IAF officer Tejas Gill, who has sworn to safeguard the nation at all costs. It is India’s first air action film which will also feature India’s first indigenous fighter jet Tejas. The movie is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film features Kangana Ranaut as the female lead. The other cast of Tejas includes Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair. The movie is all set to hit the cinemas on 27 October 2023.

The talented actress is set to make her mark in the coming months with upcoming roles in “Tejas,” “Animal,” and “Chakda Express,” starring alongside industry heavyweights. She really proved hard work always pays off. We wish Anshul Chauhan all the best for her future projects.

