Meet Ayesha Khan, Model And Influencer Who is All Set to Enter Bigg Boss 17 House Claims Munawar Faruqui ‘Double Dated’ Her

Ayesha Khan, who took an indirect jibe against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is expected to walk into Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: The house of Bigg Boss is once again set to witness another wildcard entry. According to the latest updates, model and influencer Ayesha Khan will walk into the Bigg Boss house. Also, Ayesha recently took an indirect dig at an existing contestant of BB 17 and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. In an interview that was released recently, Ayesha levied serious accusations against Munawar Faruqui, although the model did not take the direct name, all the fingers pointed towards the comedian.

Ayesha revealed that Munawar claimed to have walked out of his relationship with his girlfriend Nazila several months ago. However, it turned out to be untrue. This revelation is part of an intricate situation involving accusations of two-timing and misinformation regarding Munawar’s relationship status.

According to a report published in ETimes, in the video, Ayesha can be seen revealing the details about the encounter she had with the comedian. The model shared that Munawar first reached out to her through social media, expressing his interest in casting her for a music video.

However, the promises were never materialised. Further, when Ayesh met the comedian for the second time, Munawar confessed his love and Ayesha, drawn to his positive image reciprocated her feelings. Even though he was conscious of his ongoing relationship, the stand-up comedian reassured her that he had concluded things with girlfriend Nazila 3-4 months before.

Ayesha further added that before entering into the relationship, she double-checked with the comedian’s girlfriend. To her surprise, Ayesha got to know that the Bigg Boss 17 contestant was in touch with his girlfriend the whole time asking her not to leave him. He also promised to get married to her after coming out from the Bigg Boss house.

Ever since then, Ayesha’s interview has been making rounds on the internet, with fans claiming that the model is talking about Munawar Faruqui.

