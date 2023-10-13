Home

Meet Bambai Meri Jaan Actor, Who Played Journalist Nasir Edenwala in Kay Kay Menon’s Thriller Web Series

'Bambai Meri Jaan' actor Ashwani Kumar won hearts with his performance as Journalist Nasir Edenwala. The actor spoke exclusively to India.com after the success of his crime thriller.

‘Bambai Meri Jaan‘actor Ashwani Kumar essayed the role of a journalist in Kay Kay Menon’s thriller series on Amazon Prime Video. The Bollywood newbie won several hearts as journalist Nasir Edenwala on the show. The crime-thriller series is based on the book ‘Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia‘ by S Hussain Zaidi. The development of Bombay’s underworld is explored in depth throughout the show. After the phenomenal success of Shujaat Saudagar’s directorial project, Ashwani Kumar got into an exclusive conversation with India.com to talk about his journey from Raid to Bambai Meri Jaan. The actor also spoke about the struggles of working in the Hindi cinema industry.

Who is Ashwani Kumar, The Actor Who Starred Alongside Ajay Devgn in Raid?

Born and brought up in Gurgaon, Ashwani Kumar, enjoyed dramatics from his school days. He is a qualified engineer who worked for a renowned telecom company for some time until he found his calling to be an actor. The actor graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune after completing engineering from his hometown. Ashwani explored the world of cinema through his time in FTII.

Ashwani Kumar moved to Mumbai in 2017, soon after which he began giving the auditions. Two years later, he bagged his first film ‘Raid‘ in 2018. He essayed the role of the informer who gave inside information to Ajay Devgn about the whereabouts of the hidden gold.

Ashwani Kumar Talks About Newbie’s Struggle in Bollywood

When asked about the kind of struggle he faced while stepping foot in the industry, Ashwani Kumar revealed – ‘The struggle of getting a part.’ He said, “I have auditioned for a lot of projects. I don’t even remember the count but yeah just the struggle of really getting the part. The joy that you feel when you hear the casting assistant telling you ‘Bro, you’re locked.’ Woh do word that you’re locked. Woh sunne ke liye kabhi kabhi kaa taras jaate hai. Mera struggle toh abhi tak wohi hai.”

He also talked about the process of craft and process and how you want to learn and experience your co-actor’s craft. Ashwani disclosed that the struggle might ALWAYS go on for an actor.

While talking about the expectations from the industry in terms of work, Ashwani said, “It won’t be fair of me to expect anything of anybody but I just wanna do work, man.” I want to work and whatever I am doing, I want to do it honestly and sincerely, that people like it and that fetches me more work (sic).”

Ashwani Kumar Talks About His Work Ex With KK Menon

Even though Ashwani Kumar and KK Menon didn’t share much screen space together, the actor spoke about the energy the latter brought to the set. Kumar said, “There’s a scene where all the boys are having food at Nasir’s place and KK Menon walks in and he finds out that all these people have been hiding at my place. The way he charged into the scene, I am sure others also felt it but I really felt that electrifying energy.

Ashwani Kumar added, “Aur itni baar scene padha hua hai mene aur mujhe pata hai ki kya hona hai scene mein. Yeh aayenge aur apne bache ko marenge. Jab aapne itni baar scene padh liya hai uske baadh bhi jab pehli baar aap dekhte ho ki KK Menon sir aaye hai scene mein aur jis energy ke saath woh aaye scene mein, matlab mein kaap utha, mujhe hi kahin padh na jaaye do (I have read the scene several times and am fully aware of all that will transpire. He’ll kill his kid when he gets there. Even after reading the sequence several times, the first time you see KK Menon sir enters the scene with such vigour sends chills down your spine).”

He is so amazing at his craft even if I am not in a scene, there were a couple of scenes that I would sit back and watch him do his scene. He is just amazing (sic), ” Ashwani concluded.

Engineer-turned-actor Ashwani Kumar also spoke about working with Ajay Devgn in Raid. He even broke down the spine-chilling scene from ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ –Watch the full video interview for full insights!

