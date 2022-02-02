Kolkata: Every now and then, Instagram’s reels section is flooded with catchy tunes, addictive songs and lively remixes. At the beginning of 2022 however, there came a remix unlike any other. A Bengali folk song, sung by a peanut seller from West Bengal, remixed with catchy beats. In no time, Kacha Badam became a viral sensation and got celebs grooving to the beat. Videos of Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee, Shailu Sharma and Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed dancing to the song went insanely viral.Also Read - Urfi Javed Dances to Viral Kacha Badam Meme Song in Backless Top, Watch Video

Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller who sang the song in the viral video, opened up about his newly found fame and his musical aspirations. In a chat with ETimes, Badyakar revealed that he wishes to pursue his musical career and that the love he received from the social media users 'brought tears to his eyes'. "I am so happy to see that so many important people have loved my song and want more such songs from me. I was recently in Kolkata and it was my second visit to the city. The love and praise I received brought tears to my eyes," Badyakar said. What appealed to him the most is that now he is no longer being looked at as a peanut seller but a singer.

“The best part is I am not just a peanut seller now. People see me as a musician and this is a proud moment for not just me but also for my village. I experienced so many things in the past few weeks. I must admit sometimes the attention is leaving me in an awkward position. I am not used to this popularity. But I am happy and looking for a better future for my family with help of my musical talent,” Badyakar added.

The song, which was created by Badyakar as a way of selling peanuts and attracting customers, was first uploaded to YouTube two months back, garnering over 21 million views. Over time, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze. Have you heard of the song yet?