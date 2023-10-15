Home

Meet Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Babu Bhaiya AKA Anurag Dobhal, The UK07 Rider in Salman Khan’s Show

Famous YouTuber Babu Bhaiya enters Bigg Boss 17. Anurag Dhobal, who's popular for his biking adventures is now one of the contestants in the Salman Khan show.

Who is Babu Bhaiya in Bigg Boss 17: Babu Bhaiya is one of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The Salman Khan-hosted show has begun with a new theme and new rules for the game. The makers have invited contestants from all walks of life and Babu Bhaiya definitely attracts a lot of young fan following. Originally named Anurag Dobhal, Babu Bhaiya is one of the most famous vloggers in India and belongs from Uttarakhand, popularly known as Dev Bhoomi. His YouTube channel is named ‘The UK07 Rider’ and the number is immensely celebrated among his followers.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Babu Bhaiya Family Details

Babu Bhaiya enjoys over 7.22 million subscribers on YouTube. He travels all across the country on his bikes. He has many superbikes and is an avid bike rider. He believes in living an adventurous life and enjoys to the fullest. Born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand in May 1997, he is 26 years old. He has a brother named Anuj Dobhal. His parents are Tajinder Dobhal and Manisha Dobhal.

Babu Bhaiya Expensive Car and Bike Collection

Babu Bhaiya rides a Kawasaki Ninja H2, a BMW S 1000 RR Pro, a BMW 1250 GSA, a Suzuki Hayabusa, a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, a BMW G 310 GS, a KTM RC 200, and a Bajaj Avenger 200. Anurag is in a relationship with Savya who’s also a moto vlogger. She’s from Epal and is known as the first moto vlogger from her country. Apart from a stunning bike collection, Babu Bhaiya also owns a gorgeous car collection including a Ford Mustang GT, a Mahindra Thar, and a Kia Sonet.

When he entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, he made a special vlog with Salman Khan who advised his fans to work hard and own cars and bikes like him but be cautious about using them safely on the road. Babu Bhaiya is one of the most entertaining and popular contestants this season. He could be a strong contender for the trophy alongside Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Jigna Vora and Aishwarya Bhatt, among other housemates. Do you like Babu Bhaiya? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

