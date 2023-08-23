Home

Over the course of his more than 20-year Bollywood career, Brijendra Kala has appeared in several movies. He is well-known for playing a journalist in Paan Singh Tomar (2012) and the cab driver in Jab We Met (2007).

Brijendra Kala‘s name may not be familiar to you, but the moment you see him, you’ll remember what a fantastic performer he is! The actor, who is famous for playing little parts in mainstream movies like Paan Singh Tomar and Jab We Met, has evolved tremendously. His most recent product, OMG 2, has also earned him a great deal of praise. The actor got into an exclusive conversation with India.com to discuss his films, career graph, OTT and much more.

WHO IS BRIJENDRA KALA, OMG 2 ACTOR?

Brijendra Kala, who was born in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has over 20 years of experience in the field. He is a seasoned actor who has performed on stage and in over 50 films with brief yet significant appearances. His characters have developed a life of their own and are now just as well-known as the movie. Did you know that Brijendra Kala has written dialogues for Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki?’ He has also written dialogues for other TV shows and short stories.

Brijendra Kala is that performer whose role you find yourself thinking about over and over again. It’s simple because of how realistic and shockingly funny every part he portrays is! The audience began to recognize him more when he appeared in ‘Jab We Met‘ as the pious cab driver who got caught up in a train chase. He tickled our laugh bones with the role of a sexologist in Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer ‘OMG 2.’ He also has three films with Maddock Films including Murder Mubarak with Sara Ali Khan.

Brijendra Kala rose to fame with his phenomenal performance in ‘Paan Singh Tomar‘ essaying the role of a journalist. He said, “Paan Singh Tomar woh movie hai jisne raaste khole. Isthethi samanya thi, lekin Paan Singh ke baadh sthithi mein bohot sudhar hua aur log seriously lene lage mujhe fir jo bhi character milta tha usmein kuch na kuch magic ki umeed karne lage (Paan Singh Tomar is the film that opened the door. It was kind of normal, but after Paan Singh the situation improved a lot and people started taking me seriously, so when I bagged the roles, they started expecting some magic.)”

BRIJENDRA KALA ON TURNING DOWN ROLES

Brijendra Kala has often defied expectations even with his limited screen time presence. We asked him if he feels comfortable turning down roles after being in the industry for nearly two decades. He said, “Jiske paas kaam uske paas bohot kaam aur jiske paas kaam nahi hai uss bechare ke paas khatiye kaam nahi hai (The one who has work has a lot of work and the one who does not have work, has no work).”

Kala further revealed that he doesn’t willfully turn down a role in a movie, it’s all about the timing. Turning down roles could also result in a loss of some good quality work. He said, “Na toh kabhi bolta hi nahi huyi lekin woh apne aap na hojati kyuki date nahi hai.”

BRIJDENDRA KALA HAS WORKED WITH DIFFERENT GENERATIONS

Brijendra Kala has worked with different generations including Amitabh Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others. Talking about the difference in work culture and process between these different generations, he credited technology.

Brijendra Kala said, “Pehle rehearsal hoti thi, bohot sari rehearsals hoti thi, ab bhi hoti lekin ab rehearsals aap take ke saath kar sakte ho kyuki digital hai. Usmein dikkat nahi aayi, kya pata acha take miljayega rehearsal ke saath. Jo bhi badlav aaya hai woh cinema mein iss tarah ka aaya hai ki technology mein badlav aaya. Pehle thoda restrictive tha aur abhi technology bohot badh gayi hai.”

“Kahaaniyo mein badlav aagya, samay badal gaya, time period badal chuka hai, bachhe bade hogye hai, mature hogye hai, ” he continued.

BRIJENDRA KALA’S THOUGHTS ABOUT OTT?

Brijendra Kala, who won hearts with his role in the family drama ‘The Aam Aadmi Family,’ spoke about the content of OTT these days. He believed that the digital streaming service has crossed all the limits.

Kala said, “Gaali galouch sex woh sab aagya aur censor toh hai nahi. Logo ko dekhne ke liye koi aur jagha toh hai nahi aur OTT par koi cut hota nahi. Cinema mein yeh sab nahi ho sakta, wahan kechi lag jaati hai aur ismein kuch nahi lagta (There is abuse and sex all over OTT because there is no censor. People have nowhere else to watch the content and OTT allows no cut. Cinema doesn’t allow all this because the censor board comes into action while OTT remains uncut.)”

The tiniest of parts in movies have allowed Brijendra Kala to flourish. While celebrities may yearn for the limelight, performers of his calibre offer the perfect flavour even when they remain in the background.

Watch this space for his exclusive video interview!

