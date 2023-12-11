Home

Meet ‘Dil Dosti Dance’ Actress Vrushika Mehta, Who Marries Saurabh in Dreamy Gujarati Wedding – See Royal Pics

Actress Vrushika Mehta marries Toronto based software engineer Saurabh Ghedia in a dreamy wedding - See royal pictures!

Vrushika Mehta is over the moon as she ties the knot with her long-time beau Saurabh Ghedia, who lives in Toronto. The actress gained popularity on television following her appearance in ‘Dil Dosti Dance.’Vrushika, who recently hit the headlines owing to her beautiful Gujarati wedding, dropped mesmerising photos on social media. The caption on the pictures read, “With the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, and blessings all around, we found our home in one another’s hearts. Saying ‘yes’ became a promise for a lifetime. 🧿♾️ (sic).”

Vrushika Mehta chose to wear a white chikankari lehenga with tiny embellishments all over. She accessorized her lehenga with a dupatta and choli that matched. The bride also had a gorgeously tucked green dupatta with a lot of embroidery that fell beautifully on her shoulder.

Vrushika Mehta’s Surreal Wedding Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vrushika Mehta (@vrushyy)

Vrushika changed into her second outfit and needless to say, she looked beautiful in red. The bride was stunned when she chose the same jewellery and overall appearance for her second wedding look. The pair appeared to be having the times of their lives during the exchange of varmalas in a video that they uploaded in a joint post. Vrushika and Saurabh dropped a collab post on their social media and the caption read, “भवद्भिः सह सङ्गतिः आजीवनं तिष्ठतु…सर्वेषु कार्येषु सफलतां जनयतु। May the companionship with you last a lifetime, May it bring success in all endeavors.”

Inside Vrushika Mehta’s Wedding – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vrushika Mehta (@vrushyy)

Vrushika’s fans are swooning over her royal wedding photos from their gorgeous wedding ceremony. The couple released several images from their fairytale as a way to declare their love and dedication to one another. One of the users wrote, “On this beautiful day, your wedding day, I want to wish you to always go hand in hand, overcoming all obstacles and difficulties on your way. Let them, of course, be as few as possible, but they will be very small and insignificant, so that you always know that together you can overcome everything. Take care of your love and carry it through the years with honor, dignity and tenderness. I also want to wish that your house will soon be filled with cheerful children’s laughter. Happy wedding day.” Another user wrote, “Bahaut khubsurat Masha Allah 🧿🧿🧿🧿miss you so much 😍😍😍❤️❤️ vrushy di n saurabh jiju 🧿 (sic).”

Vrushika announced the happy news of her engagement to Toronto-based software developer Saurabh on December 18, 2022. Later, she was questioned if she would go to Toronto following her marriage to Saurabh in an interview with ETimes.

Vrushika Mehta, who is well-known for her dance abilities, won hearts with the role of ‘Sharon’ in D3. She later appeared in several TV series, such as ‘Yeh Teri Galiyan’ and a brief appearance in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’

