With a melodious voice and charismatic eyes, YouTuber Dilpreet Kohli has a separate fan following. Dilpreet is an entrepreneur who runs a YouTube Channel and so far, has been appeared on the screen of Amazon Prime (UK & US) in his two web-series. He has received massive love from the audience and made India proud. Also Read - Mission Karmayogi: Centre Announces Plan For Capacity Building Among Civil Servants | All You Need to Know

Question 1: But how long has it been to reach this far? Also Read - Delhi: Amid COVID-19 Rise, AIIMS Suspends Routine OPD Admissions For Two Weeks

“There were days when after studying from Melbourne, I was confused between opening a store being a fashion designer or become MBA Professional. But soon, I realized my cup of coffee is another flavor different from both. When I hear people talking, “Your smartphone camera is enough for your YouTube Videos,” Honestly speaking, I condemn this statement. YouTube is a place of Creators, not Amateurs. You should ensure the quality of your content. If you afford, you must go for a Professional Camera, “Be Optimistic, do not let your Passion get ignored due to Graphics Quality of your Videos”. “It was some cloudy day in October when I decided to Do or Die, but to live with my Passion. I always advise the novices not to be inspired by someone’s status and lifestyle. But be a warrior, not a worrier, and follow what you love being famed for.” Also Read - Unlock 4: Inter-district Bus Transport, Passenger Train Services to Start From Sept 7 in Tamil Nadu

Question 2: How can youngsters start their careers on YouTube?

Dilpreet smiled and politely replied, “By Efforts and Following their Passion.” Many Netflix Series inspired me. I always wanted to be a Web-Series Man. I followed my passion for Acting and Comedy. But I can’t approach Netflix. So, I decided to work on my own YouTube Channel.

Question 3: What are those factors that matter on YouTube?

Kohli replied, firstly, “your approach shouldn’t be to target Millions but repetitive Thousands, who someday will turn into Millions’. Secondly, “Editing your Videos with a perfect Software within your budget,” Premier Pro and FCPX are good. I recommend FCPX as I found it more convenient for my work.

Thirdly, “Don’t Copy the Content what others create. Always make Unique Content that can Add value to people’s lives. But if you want to recreate the existing one, make sure your content entertains the audience more than the previous one.

At last, he stressed, “Don’t collaborate, I repeat don’t Collaborate with random creators. Only colab with your niche creators and create entertaining content together.” Keep up your content quality and let the people decide. Also, think before taking Brands as Sponsors, don’t fool but love your audience.

The young YouTuber is currently working on the script of a Romantic Web-series, which will be shoot in Ohio, U.S. this December. He concluded, “At the end of the day, I am a Happy and Satisfied YouTuber.”

Way to go Dilpreet Kohli! We wish the best for you. Hope, he will keep making India proud!