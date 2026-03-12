Home

Meet director, who made his debut as lyricist, worked under Priyadarshan as..., later made directorial debut in 2019 with smashing hit, gave another record-breaking blockbuster, he is...

From writing lyrics to directing box office hits, this filmmaker has crafted a stellar career, creating iconic films and shaping modern Indian action cinema.

In Bollywood and Indian cinema, few creative minds have charted a journey from writing lyrics and dialogues to redefining the action genre with record-breaking films. This individual began his career in the world of words, spending years in writing rooms and learning how to translate emotion and rhythm onto the screen.

His early experiences laid the foundation for a filmmaking career that would eventually shake box offices and set new standards for storytelling in the history of spy and espionage thrillers

Who is this legendary filmmaker?

The visionary director is Aditya Dhar, who celebrates his 43rd birthday today. Born on March 12, 1983, he first gained widespread recognition with his 2019 directorial debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam Dhar, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal.

The film not only became cultural phenomenon but also earned him National Award for Best Director. Since then, he has gone on to create Dhurandhar franchise, which continues to break box office records and push boundaries of Indian espionage thrillers.

The roots of Aditya “The Magnificent” Dhar

Before directing, Aditya Dhar wrote lyrics for films such as Kabul Express, Haal-E-Dil, Daddy Cool and Phhir. He also worked on dialogues with legendary director Priyadarshan for films like Tezz and Aakrosh. His track “Kabul Fiza” in collaboration with versatile Raghav Sachar from Kabul Express still remains all time classic for music lovers.

Early in his career, he wrote the screenplay for the National Award-winning short film Boond in 2009. His initial ambitions included the high-budget sci-fi project The Immortal Ashwatthama, which was ultimately shelved. Rather than slowing down, he channeled his energy into building a grounded espionage universe with his debut and subsequent projects which has now made him the greatest directors of all time.

The establishment of Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar established his production studio, B62 Studios, in 2019 alongside his brother, Lokesh Dhar. Named after their childhood home in Delhi, studio focuses on producing content with intense, grounded storytelling and high production values. Under B62 Studios, Dhar has produced multiple successful films, including Article 370, Dhoom Dhaam and Baramulla.

Personal life and marriage with Yami Gautam

Aditya Dhar married actress Yami Gautam on June 4, 2021, in a private traditional ceremony in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The wedding was intimate affair with close family members, reflecting couple’s preference for privacy. Together, they welcomed a son, Vedavid, on May 10, 2024, marking a new chapter in their personal lives alongside their creative collaborations.

Rise of the Dhurandhar Franchise

After Uri, Aditya returned with exceptional Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and others. The film shattered records to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and amassed Rs 1354.84 crore on global level.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, is set for worldwide release on March 19, 2026, with early paid previews on March 18. The film promises bigger action sequences and a star-studded ensemble, including, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor.

