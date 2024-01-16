Home

Meet HanuMan Actor Teja Sajja Who Won Hearts With His Portrayal of Hanumanthu in Prashanth Varma’s Blockbuster

Teja Sajja's character Hanumanthu is shown receiving Lord Hanuman's blessings in Prashanth Varma's HanuMan - Here's everything you need to know about the actor!

Indian actor Teja Sajja has caused a stir on social media with his phenomenal work in Prashanth Varma’s directorial HanuMan. It is the first-ever Indian superhero film in which Lord Hanuman bestows his blessings on Hanumanthu. He ends the wicked deeds in his town, Anjanadri, using his superpowers. Meenakshi (Amritha Aiyer) plays the love interest of Teja Sajja. Anjamma (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar) essays the role of Hanumanthu’s sister in the movie.

For the unversed, HanuMan performs well in the first week after a slow start at the box office. Teja Sajja’s film has surpassed that of Mahesh Babu’s high-budget Telugu blockbuster ‘Guntur Kaaram.’ The adventure fantasy drama also fared well despite competing with Dhanush’s ‘Captain Miller,’ Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil-Hindi film ‘Merry Christmas.’

Who is Teja Sajja, HanuMan Actor Playing Hanumanthu?

Indian actor Teja Sajja was born on August 23, 1994, and he primarily performs in Telugu movies. He made his debut in the movie industry at a very young age and has since starred in several popular movies. Sajja appeared in over fifty films with prominent Telugu actors after making his stage debut as a child performer in Chiranjeevi’s Choodalani Vundi at the age of two. His acting prowess paved the way for his roles in the 2006 film Boss and the 2002 film Indra. Teja then played a supporting part in the 2019 film Oh! Baby. The actor got his breakthrough with the 2021 film Zombie Reddy. The horror actioner was also directed by his ‘HanuMan‘ director Prashanth Varma.

Teja Sajja’s Fondness For Shah Rukh Khan

Teja who made his way into people’s hearts with his performance as Hanumanthu, spoke exclusively to India.com about his affection for Shah Rukh Khan. He revealed how people love King Khan for his old romantic movies but Teja loved him in recent films like Jawan and Pathaan. He said, “Everybody is a huge fan of Shah Rukh sir for his romantic films but I am a fan for his new age film that he has been coming up with, maybe Chak De! India or other films.”

Teja Sajja Talks About Ayodhya Ram Mandir

HanuMan‘s release date coincides with the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Teja addressed the coincidental event by referring to it as a ‘divine connection.’ He disclosed that unexpected events caused the film’s May 2023 release to be delayed. The actor went on to say that other ‘divine’ events had occurred, aside from the date coincidence. There were several instances while making the film and how people responded to the film’s trailer.

Teja, who has already been to Ayodhya once, plans to visit the Ram Temple after the consecration ceremony, he told India.com

