Meet Ileana D’Cruz’s Husband Michael Dolan, Who Is Also The Father of Her Child

Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz is least known to talk about her personal life out in public. From marrying her partner to raising their first child, the couple came a long way. Here's everything you need to know about Ileana D'cruz's husband. Read on.

Ileana D’Cruz, the Indian actress, and her partner Michael Dolan joyfully welcomed their newborn baby boy into the world on August 1. The happy news was shared by the actress on her Instagram on August 5. Prior to the birth, Ileana had been sharing pictures and videos of her growing baby bump with her fans and followers, building excitement for the arrival of her bundle of joy. She revealed the first image of her son and disclosed his name as Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Who is Illeana D’Cruz’s Husband?

Amid this joyful news, a rumor surfaced claiming that Ileana is already married to her partner. The rumour also included details about the couple’s wedding date and her partner’s name.

DNA India has revealed the identity of Ileana D’Cruz’s mysterious husband. Ileana tied the knot with Michael Dolan on 13 May 2023, according to the wedding register obtained by the media house, just four weeks before she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Although the exact location and details of the wedding remain unknown, Ileana shared a photo of herself in a white bridal gown standing in front of a wedding site at that time. The true nature of the photo shoot is still a mystery. The insider also mentioned that very little is known about Michael, the actress’s boyfriend, except that they have been in a relationship since last year.

Illeana D’Cruz’s Equation with Michael Dolan

The actress Ileana and her partner Michael Dolan welcomed their first child, a boy, and named him Koa Phoenix Dolan. The name Koa holds the meaning of “a warrior or valiant one,” as stated by thebump.com, and also signifies “a brave, bold, and fearless one.” Ileana expressed her overwhelming happiness by sharing the first image of Koa and stating, “No words could describe how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world… Heart is beyond full (sic).”

In a heartfelt post made in June, Ileana shared a fuzzy photo with her partner Michael, expressing her gratitude for the beautiful blessing of pregnancy. She described the experience as “beyond words” and expressed extreme happiness about being on this path, which she never thought she would be lucky enough to experience. The joy of feeling a life developing inside her was described as indescribable.

During the times when I struggle to take care of myself, this incredible man has been my source of support, she added. He can tell when I’m on the verge of breaking down, and he’s there to hold me and wipe away my tears. He knows how to make me laugh with his ridiculous jokes, or simply gives me a comforting hug when I need it. With him by my side, everything seems less challenging. Meanwhile, Ileana recently posted rare pictures of her boyfriend on her Instagram Stories. D’Cruz shared the photos with the caption, “party animal”.

Take a look at Ileana D’Cruz’s Latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

