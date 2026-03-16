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Meet Indian-origin filmmaker who won Oscars 2026 for a film where people eat garlic to avoid kissing; His name is..., movie is...

Meet Indian-origin filmmaker who won Oscars 2026 for a film where people eat garlic to avoid kissing; His name is…, movie is…

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony honoured the hard work and talent of artists from around the world at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Sinners, which was leading with 16 nominations, was

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony honoured the hard work and talent of artists from around the world at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Sinners, which was leading with 16 nominations, was followed by One Battle After Another, which received 13 nominations. This year’s Oscars also witnessed some notable developments. In 2026, a tie occurred for the first time in 14 years, and it also has an interesting Indian connection. Let’s find out how this tie is related to India.

It is worth noting that director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound (2025) failed to make it to the top five in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Oscars. Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir, who was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film (The Perfect Neighbour) and Best Documentary Short Film (The Devil Is Busy), also missed out on the awards list.

Now, let’s talk about the award-winning Two People Exchanging Saliva, which has a deep Indian connection.

At Hollywood’s biggest event, Two People Exchanging Saliva, directed by Alexander Singh and Natalie Musteata, shared the Oscar with The Singers in the Best Live Action Short Film category. The story of the 36-minute film Two People Exchanging Saliva was written by Musteata. The short film is available for streaming on The New Yorker’s YouTube channel. It had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in 2024.

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What is the story of ‘Two People Exchanging Saliva’?

Two People Exchanging Saliva is a black-and-white film set in a terrifying world. It is known for its bizarre love story and unique setting, where the punishment for sexual acts can even be death. People avoid brushing their teeth and consume garlic to prevent such situations. The movie has Malese, a young woman who has recently started a job at a large department store.

The film follows the story of a distressed woman named Angine, who wanders aimlessly through the store. There, she becomes infatuated with Malese, a salesgirl, and the two grow close despite the strict prohibition on kissing. Over the next nine days, Malese and Angine continue to grow closer. Malese manages to persuade Anjin to buy lavish items, and Anjin gradually begins to develop an attraction toward her. In this strange world, kisses are replaced with slaps, and Anjin starts to enjoy them. Malese understands her feelings and, despite the risks, secretly buys a toothbrush and toothpaste from the black market to further attract Anjin.

Meanwhile, in the bathroom, Petulante overhears Malese brushing her teeth, an extremely suspicious and taboo act in their society. A woman is arrested for desperately trying to kiss her unwilling husband in a department store. She is then bound, gagged, placed in a cardboard box, and thrown off a cliff as a form of execution. Angine is aware of this danger, as her husband is the designer of these boxes. However, the story then takes a major twist.

At the Oscars, Alexander Singh thanks the Academy

Accepting the Oscar, Alexander Singh thanked the Academy for honoring a French film made by a diverse team, including a French-Indian, a Briton, a Romanian-American, an Argentinian, and an Italian. Speaking about the film, he said, “That’s why we make films—because we believe that art can change people’s souls. It may take 10 years, but through art, creativity, theatre, ballet, and cinema, we can change society.”

He also revealed that the story was initially based on the idea that customers would be slapped instead of paying for goods. The short film, which was to be shot at the luxury department store Galeries Lafayette in France, was originally built around this concept.

Later, actor-turned-filmmaker Singh added another layer to the story, inspired by the women’s movement in Iran. “So many civil liberties are being taken away from us every day, so I suggested this second rule—that people are not allowed to kiss,” Mustiata told a magazine.

Singh is an internationally renowned visual artist who was born in Bordeaux, France, to Indian and French parents. He was raised in Manchester, UK. As an artist, he works across a variety of art forms, including writing, collage, installation, and performance. His works are part of several private and public collections, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, and the Centre National des Arts Plastiques in Paris.

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