Bihar: 21-year-old Jai Prakash Yadav, who hails from the city of Chhapra in Saran district of Bihar, has set social media ablaze with his hilarious videos which are now going viral. Yadav, who is a man of humble origins, has shot to fame, thanks to his videos! He has also been awarded two silver play buttons by YouTube. Also known as 'Bhojpuri Kapil Sharma', Yadav hails from a lower-middle-class family in Chhapra.

Yadav's father is a construction worker while his mother is a homemaker. He is the primary breadwinner of his family. In his videos, Yadav talks about important and pertinent social issues like the alcohol ban and unemployment. He shot to fame in 2019 when his video on unemployment earned praise from social media users.

Given the lack of space to shoot his videos, Yadav filmed his videos in front of a curtain on the terrace of his office. He used a mobile phone to film the videos. Yadav was also mocked by a few people in his district but soon earned appreciation from them after he shot to fame. His father wanted him to study but allowed him to work as a content creator after his mother Mira Devi convinced his father. Check out a few of his videos here:

Kudos to Yadav for following his passion!