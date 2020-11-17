Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 12 recently got its second crorepati Mohita Sharma, who is an IPS officer. She gave the right answer to the question worth Rs 1 crore. A promo has been shared by the channel where Big B is seen asking her the question and after creating a tense moment, he shouts ‘1 crore’. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Nazia Nasim Reacts to Winning Rs 1 Crore, Reveals She Was Trying to Participate For 20 Years

Mohita is 30-years-old who is a native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. She is currently posted in the Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bari Brahmana (Samba). She is married to an Indian Forest Service officer Rushal Garg and credited her husband for encouraging her to be on the show. She revealed that her husband has been trying to participate since the last 20 years. He even tried for KBC junior.

"Chahe jo marzi dhanrashi jeet ke jau, par raat ko jab so-un, to ye lage ki badhiya khel ke gayi (Irrespective of the money I win, when I sleep at night, I should feel content about the game I played," Mohita told KBC host Amitabh Bachchan.

Watch the promo of Mohita Sharma here:

Mohita became a crorepati almost a week after Nazia Nasim, a communication professional, who took home Rs 1 crore. She failed to answer Rs. 7 crore jackpot question and decided to quit the game.

