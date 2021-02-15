Model Kendall Jenner made her relationship with Devin Booker official through one of her Instagram stories, on Sunday, February 14th. The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner, shared a story on Instagram in which she could be seen cuddling with Booker on the kitchen counter. She captioned the photo with a white heart emoji and also tagged her guy on the post. It emerged as one of the most liked Valentine’s Day-related posts on social media. Also Read - Who is Vaibhav Rekhi, The Man Dia Mirza is Marrying?

The two have been going out and dating for the past 10 months but were very private about it. The rumours of their romance started last year when they were spotted going on a road trip to Sedona and Arizona. Later, the Phoenix Suns NBA player accompanied Kendall to celebrate Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party and also attended her Halloween-themed birthday bash. Also Read - Who is Whitney Wolfe Herd? World's Youngest Woman Billionaire at 31

Earlier in January 2021, the basketball player went public about his love for Kendall through his Instagram stories. He reshared a sizzling bikini picture of the model with the caption ”Whew”.

Here’s all about the man of the hour – Devin Booker:

He is an American professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA. He is 24 years old, younger than Kendall who is 25 right now. Devin’s Instagram is proof that he loves to travel and calls himself the ‘old school type’. His father, Melvin Booker, was also a professional basketball player and competed in the NBA. Devin Booker is one of the richest athletes with a net worth of $2 Million.

Devin Booker previously dated Jordyn Woods:

As widely reported in the media, Devin Booker was linked to Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. In fact, the couple also joined Kendall Jenner and then-boyfriend Simmons for a double date in the past. Later, when Booker and Kendall were first spotted together, Jordyn had tweeted ‘haha good morning’ with the three trash can emojis but she deleted it later.

— Written by Aditi Adhikari