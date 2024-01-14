Home

Meet Lekha Washington, Imran Khan’s Rumoured GF And Indian Actress Who Attended Ira-Nupur’s Wedding Festivities

Imran Khan was spotted at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception along with his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington

Imran Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, have been making headlines ever since the duo walked the red carpet at Ira and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception. Back in 2023, Imran was speculated to have fallen in love once again after getting divorced from his first wife Avantika Malik. Now, once again Imran and Lekha have become the talk of the town with their appearance at Ira and Nupur’s wedding festivities.

This is not the first time when the actor was papped with Lekha, but the duo have been spotted together often. However, the couple has yet to make their relationship official. With Imran and Lekha’s appearance creating a buzz among fans, here we bring you the entire information on who is Lekha Washington.

Who is Lekha Washington?

Born in Chennai, Lekha comes from a diverse background, with her father having a mix of Burmese, Italian, and Punjabi ancestry, and her mother being Maharashtrian. Despite having a diverse background, Lekha identifies herself as a South Indian.

Washington has primarily been active in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. In addition to her acting pursuits, she is also recognized as an artist and product designer. Engaging in theatre productions in Chennai, Lekha achieved acclaim for her standout portrayal of Brinda Sekhar in Jayamkondaan (2008), marking a turning point in her career.

For this role, Lekha bagged a nomination at the Vijay Awards. Apart from acting, the actress also has a product design company called Ajji. She recently launched the first range of products in Mumbai’s Pallate store. The actress also participated in one of the analysis and interview segments during the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League. Lekha was first recognised for her work as a sculptor in 2002. Not many people know, but Lekha also had a cameo in Imran’s one of the films named Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

Meanwhile, on January 13, 2024, Ira and Nupur threw a grand wedding reception party in Mumbai. Several B-town celebs and renowned people graced the event including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan and others.

