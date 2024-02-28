Home

Entertainment

Meet Lenaa Kumar, Wife of Gaganyaan Astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

Meet Lenaa Kumar, Wife of Gaganyaan Astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

In a surprising twist, Malayalam actress Lena took to social media to announce that she has quietly married Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, an astronaut associated with the Gaganyaan mission.

Malayalam actor Lenaa in a surprise revealed that she has been married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. Prasanth is the captain of the Indian Space mission Gaganyaan and hails from Palakkad. Post the announcement of the mission, the actress has now revealed her relationship with Nair. Taking to her social media, the actress penned a huge note revealing the date of the marriage and also stated that they got married in a traditional ceremony.

Trending Now

Sharing the note, Lenaa wrote, “Today, 27 February 2024, our Prime Minister, Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our Country, our state of Kerala, and Me personally. In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage.”

You may like to read

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenaa ലെന (@lenaasmagazine)

Who is Leena Kumar?

Born in 1981, Leena Kumar is an actor, author and scriptwriter, who has mainly worked in Malayalam cinema. In a career span of 25 years, Leena has performed in over 175 films in 5 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Malayalam actor Lena made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Jayaraj’s ‘Sneham’. Additionally, she has appeared in films such as ‘Karunam’ and ‘Oru Cheru Amlisi’. Lena’s filmography includes notable works like ‘Devaduthan’, ‘Indriyam’, ‘Koch Koch Santoshman’, ‘Shantam’, and a pivotal role as the heroine in ‘Randaam Bhava’. After a hiatus from education, Lena returned in 2007 with ‘Big B’.

Subsequently, Lena garnered attention with diverse roles in Malayalam cinema. Notably, she contributed her voice to the Malayalam version of the Kannada film ‘KGF 2’. Lena has portrayed significant characters in popular Malayalam serials such as ‘Sneha’, ‘Omanathingalpakshi’, and ‘Sathiya’.

Additionally, she has been recognized on television through various commercials. The actress was last seen in the romantic drama film Qalb, which was released earlier this year. The movie is helmed by Sajid Yahiya and features Shane Nigam and Athira Patel in the lead roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.