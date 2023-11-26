Home

Entertainment

Meet Lin Laishram, Randeep Hooda’s to-be-Wife And Manipuri Actress Who Made Her Bollywood Debut With SRK’s Om Shanti Om – See PICS

Meet Lin Laishram, Randeep Hooda’s to-be-Wife And Manipuri Actress Who Made Her Bollywood Debut With SRK’s Om Shanti Om – See PICS

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announced that they're tying the knot on November 29, 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the 'Highway' actor's wife from Manipur:

Meet Lin Laishram, Randeep Hooda's to-be-Wife And Manipuri Actress Who Made Her Bollywood Debut With SRK's Om Shanti Om - See PICS

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, an actress from Manipur, will exchange vows in a private wedding ceremony on November 29. The couple shared the news by sharing their wedding invitation on social media with their followers and friends. With a heartwarming note, the duo shared a collaborative post on Instagram. The invite read, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjun married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep.”

Trending Now

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s Wedding Announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

You may like to read

Who is Lin Laishram, Manipuri Actress All Set to Tie The Knot With Randeep Hooda?

Lin Laishram portrayed the character Prema in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan. The mystery thriller which also Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma released on Netflix in September. For those who don’t know, she made her Bollywood debut with a brief appearance in Om Shanti Om, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Lim also collaborated with Priyanka Chopra for her 2014 film Mary Kom. The biopic of the Indian Olympic boxer was declared a box office hit.

As per Instagram, she was a part of Modern Love: Mumbai’s first episode – Raat Rani. Shonali Bose’s film nearly takes you by surprise. The subject centres on a lady whose husband abruptly leaves her with a lone cycle.

Lin Laishram Education Qualification And Business

Lin Laishram was born in Manipur, according to sources from TOI. She thereafter relocated to Mumbai to finish her education. She graduated from the University of Mumbai’s Sophia College for Women. Lin attended the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City as well.

Lin Laishram is the creator and managing director of Shamooo Sana, a jewellery business. Her inspirations include jewellers such as Harry Winston and Mikimoto Kokichi.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.