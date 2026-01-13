Meet Mallika Prasad, award-winning theatre artist making a powerful screen impact as Amma in Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 is officially here, and once again, Rani Mukerji returns to the franchise with a power-packed performance that reminds us why she owns this role. But this time, it’s not just Rani who has everyone talking. A new face is quietly stealing the spotlight, Mallika Prasad, who plays the chilling antagonist Amma, and is fast becoming one of the most talked-about elements of the film. Who is Mallika Prasad? Mallika Prasad is far from a newcomer to the entertainment world. Born in Bangalore, she is a seasoned actor, director and filmmaker with a rich body of work across films, theatre and television. Her strong foundation in performance arts is reflected in the depth and realism she brings to her characters, making her portrayal of Amma both convincing and deeply unsettling. Mallika holds a Master’s degree in Performance Making from Goldsmiths College, London, and has also trained at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi. She began her acting journey with the Kannada film Kanooru Heggadithi in 1999, followed by notable projects like Devi Ahilya Bai (2003) and Doosra (2006). Over the years, she became a familiar face on regional television through popular shows such as Garva, Guptagamini, Megha-Mayoori and the award-winning Nagakanikke. Beyond screen work, Mallika has carved a niche in theatre. She directed Brian Friel’s Translations and performed the solo act Hidden in Plain Sight, which premiered in London and won the Infallibles Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Her work has earned her several honours, including the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Award and the Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarship. Add India.com as a Preferred Source Mallika Prasad opened up on the role of Amma According to the reports of the Times of India, actor Mallika Prasad says the film has left a deep mark on her, both professionally and emotionally. Calling it one of the most defining experiences of her career, Mallika revealed that the role challenged her in ways she never saw coming and pushed her to explore emotional and moral layers that actors rarely get the chance to touch on screen.

Speaking about Amma, Mallika said the character is far from simple or one-dimensional. “Amma is evil yet holds a fierce spirit. It was a privilege to bring her to life. Roles like these demand that you shed comforts, sit with your own shadows, and stand in a truth larger than yourself. Amma challenged me in ways I did not anticipate.”

What made Amma such a challenging character?

According to Mallika, what truly set Amma apart was the emotional depth written into the character. Instead of playing a typical villain, she was asked to dive into the uncomfortable grey areas of human behaviour. She shared that portraying Amma meant embracing the darkness without judging it, something that required honesty and courage as a performer.

She also expressed gratitude for the creative freedom she received throughout the process. “My heartfelt thanks to Abhiraj for his trust, his gentle manner, and unwavering vision. My deep gratitude to YRF and Mr Aditya Chopra, whose faith in me and in the script made it easy to build a character like Amma with such freedom. I thank Shanoo Sharma, who is one of the key reasons I am here.”

How was the experience working with the cast and crew?

Mallika was full of praise for her co-actors and the team behind the camera, calling the set a space filled with warmth and professionalism. “I feel honoured to stand alongside them. Above all, my respect goes to the crew. Their commitment and level of excellence lift the entire narrative. Their unwavering warmth made going to the set every day an absolute joy! I am so proud to be part of this team.”

Why does the Mardaani franchise matter to her?

Mallika believes the Mardaani series has always stood for something important, confronting harsh realities and starting difficult conversations. She said being part of a franchise with such a strong voice feels deeply meaningful.

Talking about Rani Mukerji’s performance, she added, “Rani Mukerji is brilliant in her portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy as she brings to light, yet again, the real women out there in the world fighting unimaginable crimes. These unsung heroes are the reason I explore the darkness in Amma with conviction.”

What sets Amma apart from typical villains?

Shedding more light on her role, Mallika said, “I am grateful that the character of Amma allows me to explore the complexity of a woman who inhabits the dark underbelly of our world. I am so glad that the script and Abhiraj moved away from an easy, simplistic, black and white telling of this story, giving the character of Amma depth and dimension.”

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 dives into another brutal and unsettling reality of society. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.