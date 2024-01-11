Home

Meet Medha Shankr, The ’12th Fail’ Actress And Internet’s New Crush, Who Won Hearts With Her Inspiring Role as an IRS Officer

Medha Shankr is currently grabbing all the attention for her portrayal in the movie 12th Fail. Let's delve into her past work and some intriguing details about this talented actress.

Vikrant Massy starrer 12th Fail has currently been in the talks all over. The film graced theatres in October 2023 and recently premiered on OTT platforms. It has achieved massive success and appreciation from the audience. Actress Medha Shankr, who skillfully essayed the character of IRS Shraddha Joshi has captivated the audience with her stellar performance under the directorial of Vidhu Vinod Chopra. She has currently been grabbing the spotlight as the newest internet sensation. Let’s explore the intricacies of her life, shedding light on her personal experiences and past ventures in the entertainment industry.

Medha Shankr’s Early Life And Education

Medha Shankr hails from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Daughter of Abhay Shankar and Rachna Raj Shankar, she pursued her education in Noida, completing her schooling and obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Delhi University. Medha further chose to go for higher education and earned a master’s degree in fashion design from the esteemed university of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Medha Shankr’s Career

Following the completion of her master’s, Medha ventured into the field of modelling and was featured in various ad campaigns. Later on, in 2017, she started auditioning for diverse roles. She finally got her first film and clinched the part of Princess Roshanara in the British series Beecham House, helmed by Gurinder Chadha. The historical drama comprised a stellar ensemble cast, including Tom Bateman, Lara Dutta, Pallavi Sharda, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Tisca Chopra, and more.

Thereafter, it was in 2021, when she made her Hindi debut with Shaadisthaan, a teen musical film, featuring Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari. In the same year, she illuminated the screen in the romantic comedy series Dil Bekaraar, Directed by Habib Faisal and based on the novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls. In 2022, Medha stepped into the role of Minara Hussain in Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s directorial Max, Min And Meowzaki. Fast forward to now, Medha made her breakthrough performance in 12th Fail. Starring Medha alongside Vikrant Massey, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. The film not only resonated with critics but also enjoyed significant commercial success.

Medha Shankr’s Talent And Social Media Presence

Beyond her tremendous acting abilities, Medha is a trained Hindustani classical singer and has followed the footsteps of her mother, Rachana Raj Shankar in creative arts, who is a dancer and choreographer. She also sang a song for the movie, 12th Fail, called Bolo Na composed by Shantanu Moitra, with lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire. Her soulful voice melted zillions of hearts.

Medha’s social media presence is growing. She has garnered a substantial following of 1.2 million and her pictures and videos are grabbing all the love and attention. With the release of 12th Fail, Medha Shankr turned out to be one of the gem actresses that the industry needs to come across.

