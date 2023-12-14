Home

Meet Menuka Poudel, Visually-Impaired Girl Who Once Participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa And Has Now Sung Salaar Song ‘Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke’

Indian Idol 14 singer Menuka Poudel finally got a breakthrough in her singing career when the makers of Salaar roped her in as a playback singer.

Mumbai: Menuka Poudel is a talented Nepali singer from Jhapa, Nepal, known for her participation in the popular television reality show, Indian Idol 14. This latest season of the reality show features judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani, with Hussain Kuwajerwala as the host. The theme for this season was ‘Ek Awaz Lakhon Ehsaas,’ promising a showcase of diverse and exceptionally talented contestants from all across India.

Menuka gained recognition through her participation in Nepal Idol in 2018 and later appeared as a contestant on the Zee TV singing reality show, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” in India. Take a look at how the talented singer made her way into the Indian music industry.

All About Menuka Poudel’s life and career

Menuka finally got a breakthrough in her singing career on the Indian Idol show when a special announcement was made. The visually impaired participant was given an opportunity to do a playback singing in the upcoming movie Salaar, featuring Prabhas. The trailer of the film has already sparked excitement among fans, and this new announcement added more joy to Menuka’s career.

The makers released the song titled ‘Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke’ on Thursday. The song met with a good response on social media and the fans appreciated Menuka’s singing in the soulful number. Composed by Ravi Basrur, it has already garnered close to two million views on YouTube.

Watch Lyrical Video ‘Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke’ from Salaar: CeaseFire On YouTube:

Netizens Shower Menuka with love for her debut playback song- Check reactions

Fans on social media couldn’t get more excited to listen to the musical debut of Menuka. A section of fans on YouTube commented, “After success, everybody will recognise you but more credit goes to Indian idol and respected judges who truly recognised her, love her and respect her just tears fell hats off her beautiful journey (heart emoji)(sic).”

Another fan wrote, “I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt admiration and appreciation for your exceptional talent as a blind singer from Nepal. Your incredible voice, coupled with your unwavering determination, has catapulted you to great heights in the entertainment industry (sic).” A group of fans lauded the hard work of the young girl and wrote, “You have proven that your talent is above everything else, and the recognition you deserve is finally coming your way. Your unwavering determination and perseverance have elevated you to a position where your talent stands tall and commands admiration from fans and critics alike (sic).”

A section of fans wished her well and gave her blessings: “May your journey be filled with continued success, unwavering support, and the appreciation you rightly deserve. Your voice has the power to touch souls, and I eagerly await the day when the world recognizes and embraces your remarkable talent on a global scale (sic).”

Salaar: Cease Fire Relase Date

Salaar: CeaseFire marks the fourth collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Basrur, with the latter’s unique and powerful sound being a prominent feature of Neel’s previous projects. Basrur’s music and songs have been seamlessly integrated into all of Neel’s previous films. In addition to Prabhas, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. Scheduled for release on December 22, it will directly compete with Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan.

