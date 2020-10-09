Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Contestant Mrinalika Dubey from Nashik was the winner of the fastest fingers first round on October 8, 2020. She answered a few questions asked by the host Amitabh Bachchan and then the buzzer rang. She was a roll-over contestant for October 9 episode and played well with the help of helplines. She won a whopping amount of Rs. 25,00,000 (the first contestant to win this much amount in season 12). Also Read - KBC 12 October 9 Karamveer Episode: Dr. Sunil Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh Raise Awareness on Organ Donation

Mrinalika Dubey is 53-years-old and a homemaker. She is a suspense thriller writer who has written over 200 stories. Her father encouraged her to be interested in Hindi literature. Mrinalika stays with her husband and two daughters. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, her family is facing a financial crisis. Her husband works in a private college and hasn't received his salary since 4 months. It is difficult for them to manage their daily expenses and pay the house rent.

Mrinalika has written a minimum of 200 stories and has 17 lakhs readers. In 2019, her elder daughter got her five e-books, published on an online site. She has not earned a single penny from the books and application. Mrinalika feels very proud when she finds her name and profile on Google. When KBC began in 2000, Mrinalika didn’t have a phone or TV at home. Her father introduced her to KBC. He was sure she will get a chance to play in KBC one day.

We wish Mrinalika a happy life! Congratulations.

