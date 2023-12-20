Home

Meet Nazila Sitaishi, Munawar Faruqui’s Ex-Girlfriend Who Also Worked in Hate Story 3 – All About Her Education And Career

Nazila Sitaishi is a model and a social media influencer. She also dated Bigg Boss 17contestant Munawar Faruqui and doesn't want to even take his name today. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Mumbai: Following the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Nazila Sitaishi gained widespread recognition. This is attributed to her connection with Bigg Boss contestant, Munawar Faruqui. The controversial reality show took an unexpected turn with the latest wildcard entry, Ayesha Khan, who confronted Munawar about their relationship upon her arrival. This confrontation also involved a mention of Munawar’s ex-girlfriend Nazila. For the unversed, Nazila Sitaishi is a model, actress, and social media influencer and is widely known for her relationship with Munawar Faruqui.

All You Need To Know About Nazila Sitaishi

Nazila Sitaishi was born in 2002, in Pune, Maharashtra. She completed her education at a private institution in her neighbourhood. She is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Culinary Arts from Symbiosis International University. Nazila has a younger sibling named Nader Sitaishi. She is widely known for her vlogging and makeup tutorials on social media. Here are a few details about her career in the film industry:

Nazila Sitaishi’s Career In Film Industry

Nazila entered the entertainment industry by joining the reality show ‘The Actuality Bites’ in 2013. She then took on the role of an anchor in several Indian reality shows and made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Hate Story 3’ in 2015. Her journey in the film industry continued with ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ in 2017. The actress has also been anchoring on Indian television. Nazial boasts close to 950k followers on Instagram and has currently 217k subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Take a Look at Nazila Sitaishi’s Instagram Handle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazila Sitaishi (@nazilx)

Bigg Boss 17: Nazila Sitaishi Explains Her Relationship With Munawar Faruqui

The relationship between Munawar Faruqui and Nazila gained attention when the social media personality went live on her official Instagram account late at night. In the live video, she became emotional and alleged that Munawar cheated on her and was involved in relationships with other girls and women.

Here’s a video of Nazila Uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter)

🚨 BREAKING! Nazila Sitaishi said whatever Munawar said in his explanation is untrue. He said a bunch of lies. This is not only about Ayesha Khan, there are other women also involved. Means he multi-dated and cheated. She doesn’t want to associate anymore with Munawar. She was in… pic.twitter.com/a8N6DN22qY — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 18, 2023

Nazila also stated that everything Munawar said during his journey in the Bigg Boss house was nothing but lies. Their relationship became public when Munawar and Nazila were first seen together in Mumbai on May 13, 2022, heading out for dinner. In an interview with a media house, the comedian openly discussed about his ex-girlfriend. He stated, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we’ve been dating for a few months. The circumstances inside the house were not conducive to discussing Nazila’s matter. Since I was inside the show and she was outside, and I was not with her in the outside world at that moment, I refrained from revealing her identity.”

However, in her recent livestream, Nazila confirmed that she did not want to have any relationship or connection with Munawar. Additionally, she wished him the best of luck for his journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Munawar and Nazila have both been honest about their personal lives and their relationships on social media. However, they have not addressed any rumours or speculations about their dating history.

