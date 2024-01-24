Meet Nishant Pitti, Founder of EaseMyTrip, Who is Rumored to be Dating Kangana Ranaut

Home

Nishant Pitti was recent spotted in Ayodhya with actress Kangana Ranaunt. Take a look about who is Nishant Pitti and what does he do.

Kangana Ranaut has always been the topic of discussion among fans. Recently, the actress has been gaining the limelight after a picture of the actress with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti has been doing rounds on the internet. Several fans have been speculating that the duo is dating. With rumours doing rounds, fans are wondering who is Nishant Pitti. Not many people know, but Pitti is not just the co-founder of EaseMy Trip, he has also produced several movies.

Who is Nishant Pitti?

Born in 1986, Nishant Pitti is a famous figure in the travel industry. Nishant is the co-founder of the famous travel website EaseMyTrip. The website is used to book flights, train and bus tickets along with hotel booking. Further, Nishant has two other siblings Rikant Pitti and Prashant Pitti. His father is a commodity businessman. Pitti completed his graduation from Delhi University.

Back in 2008, Pitti bootstrapped the travel business EaseMyTrip along with his brothers. Further in 2014, Pitti started producing Bollywood movies as a branding initiative for EaseMyTrip. Some of the famous movies that Pitti has produced or co-produced are, Taish, Blank, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Fanney Khan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Guest iin London, Freaky Ali, Madaari and Mumbai 125km.

Coming back to Kangana and Nishant, during the Ram Mandir event, the actress was seen in the company of Nishant Pitti, the founder of EaseMyTrip. Presently, she is in Ayodhya, exploring different locations in the vicinity that hold religious significance. Meanwhile, a circulating image on the internet features the actress posing alongside Nishant Pitti, the founder of EaseMyTrip. Following the picture’s viral spread, fans are now engaging in speculation about the actress potentially finding love once again.

However, the actress has now opened up about the speculations doing rounds. Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared a statement wherein he said, “My humble request to the media, please don’t spread misinformation. Nishant ji is happily married and I am dating someone else. Wait for the right time please don’t embarrass us, it’s not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don’t do this.”

