Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Meet Pakistani Actress Mahnoor Baloch Who Thinks Shah Rukh Khan is Neither Handsome Nor Good at Acting
Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch says Shah Rukh Khan is just a good businessman but not a good actor nor a handsome man. Here's what we think about that.
Who is Mahnoor Baloch: Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch has drawn the ire of people on social media for saying Shah Rukh Khan is neither handsome nor is he a good actor. The actor was speaking on a talk show when he expressed her opinion about SRK, considered legendary not just in India but worldwide. Baloch, an American-born Canadian Pakistani actor, said Shah Rukh is a good businessman but he doesn’t fall at par with the conventional beauty standards for men.
Also Read:
- Payal Ghosh Who Accused Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Harassment Now Says 'You Need to Sleep to Get Big Movies'
- Sameer Wankhede Says 'Shah Rukh Khan Paid Bribe of Rs 25 Crore And Must be Named in Aryan Khan Case,' Court Allows Plea Amendment
- Pathaan Ka Salaam! Shah Rukh Khan Thanks The Sea of Fans From Mannat's Balcony For Making Pathaan a Huge Success
Trending Now
Speaking on a show, Baloch said, “Shah Rukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura are so strong that he looks good.” She added that so many people like the Bollywood actor have a great aura but remain unnoticed all their lives.
You may like to read
The internet is obviously irked with the statements but wait till you hear it all. Mahnoor Baloch also said SRK doesn’t know acting. The superstar is the recipient of Padma Shri, the third-highest civilian award conferred by the Indian government, apart from tons of Filmfares, IIFAs, and a special Legion of Honour by the Government of France. He owns a plethora of credits to his name for his memorable performances on screen and for putting India on the world map as the indisputable King of Bollywood but here’s what Mahnoor said about SRK:
“It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful.”
Meanwhile, Mahnoor, 53, has done some work in Pakistani TV shows and has also directed a few of them. She has worked in Pakistani movies like Main Hoon Shahid Afridi. In 2013, she appeared in a Hollywood movie titled Torn. Your thoughts on her comments against Shah Rukh Khan? We can’t even…!
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you