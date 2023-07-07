Home

Meet Pakistani Actress Mahnoor Baloch Who Thinks Shah Rukh Khan is Neither Handsome Nor Good at Acting

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch says Shah Rukh Khan is just a good businessman but not a good actor nor a handsome man. Here's what we think about that.

Who is Mahnoor Baloch: Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch has drawn the ire of people on social media for saying Shah Rukh Khan is neither handsome nor is he a good actor. The actor was speaking on a talk show when he expressed her opinion about SRK, considered legendary not just in India but worldwide. Baloch, an American-born Canadian Pakistani actor, said Shah Rukh is a good businessman but he doesn’t fall at par with the conventional beauty standards for men.

Speaking on a show, Baloch said, “Shah Rukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura are so strong that he looks good.” She added that so many people like the Bollywood actor have a great aura but remain unnoticed all their lives.

The internet is obviously irked with the statements but wait till you hear it all. Mahnoor Baloch also said SRK doesn’t know acting. The superstar is the recipient of Padma Shri, the third-highest civilian award conferred by the Indian government, apart from tons of Filmfares, IIFAs, and a special Legion of Honour by the Government of France. He owns a plethora of credits to his name for his memorable performances on screen and for putting India on the world map as the indisputable King of Bollywood but here’s what Mahnoor said about SRK:

“It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful.”

Meanwhile, Mahnoor, 53, has done some work in Pakistani TV shows and has also directed a few of them. She has worked in Pakistani movies like Main Hoon Shahid Afridi. In 2013, she appeared in a Hollywood movie titled Torn. Your thoughts on her comments against Shah Rukh Khan? We can’t even…!

