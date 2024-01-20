Home

Entertainment

Meet Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia, The Reel Sita Who Will Attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony

Meet Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia, The Reel Sita Who Will Attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony

Dipika Chikhlia, popular for her iconic TV portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, is set to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Today, let’s delve into the actress's educational qualifications and her past work experiences.

Meet Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia, The Reel Sita Who Will Attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony

Preparations are in full swing for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Patishtha (Consecration) ceremony on January 22, 2024. The auspicious event will be start-studded as several popular names from the film industry, sports fraternity, industrialists and politicians will be present at the ceremony as special guests. TV fame, Dipika Chikhlia, best known as Sita from the popular show Ramayan (1987) will also attend the ceremony. The actress already arrived in Ayodhya on January 17 with co-stars Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri who played Ram and Lakshman respectively in the superhit TV show. The trio was greeted wholeheartedly with cheers from a large crowd of audience. People still remember them as the iconic on-screen Sita, Ram and Lakshman who were a huge part of their younger life.

Trending Now

Dipika Chikhlia’s role as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s production changed her life forever, as she became a household name across the nation thereafter. She was considered a goddess Sita in the country and people still praise her for her tremendous role in the show. Speaking to Asian News International, Chikhlia said, “Our image has settled in the hearts of the people, even after the construction of Ram temple, I do not think there will be any change in it. Ram Lalla’s life is being consecrated and people have given them a lot of love. The characters of Ramayan will continue to receive similar love.” To know more about Dipika Chikhila, let’s look at her qualifications, work and personal life.

You may like to read

Who is Dipika Chikhlia? TV’s Iconic Sita From Ramayan

Dipika Chikhlia was born on April 19, 1965, in the City of Dreams, Mumbai. As a dedicated student she was, Chikhlia was always interested in studies. She completed her education in Mumbai. Well, her decision to pursue acting was coincidental. The actress got the opportunity while she was studying in the school. She started acting at a young age and also worked as a child actor. Later on, she used to balance between her work and studies.

Chikhlia made her acting debut in 1983 with a Bollywood movie called Sunn Meri Laila, opposite Raj Kiran. She played supporting roles for years and in 1987 got a breakthrough with the TV show Ramayan, in which she played the role of Goddess Sita and instantly became a household name. She has showcased her acting prowess in numerous regional industries, including Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Bengali and Telugu. Her Bengali film Asha O Bhalobasha (1989) with Prosenjit Chatterjee was a superhit, as well as her Kannada film Hosa Jeevana (1990) with Shankar Nag and Tamil film Naangal (1992) with Prabhu. Her most recent Bollywood appearance was in the 2019 film, Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, where she played the role of Gautam’s mother. In August 2023, she took on the role of producer for the TV show, Dhartiputra Nandini.

Apart from acting, Dipika Chikhila also ventured into politics as a leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Her political journey saw success and she was elected as a member of Parliament in 1991. Later on, she decided to quit politics and chose to commit all her time towards family.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.