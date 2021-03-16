New Delhi: Actor Riz Ahmed made history as the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on March 15. Riz is now the first Muslim to be nominated in Oscars’ Best Actor in a leading role category for his performance in Sound of Metal. The film has been directed by Darius Marder and is nominated for a total of seven nominations at the Oscars Awards 2021. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Radiant As She Shines in Violet-Blue Dress For Oscar Nominations

Who Is Riz Ahmed?

Riz is a 38-year-old British Pakistani actor who is also popularly known as Riz MC. Ahmed has featured in several films including Rogue One (2016), Nightcrawler (2014), Venom (2018), and Four Lions (2010). Earlier in 2017, Riz won an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He had then created history to be the first Asian male to win an acting Emmy, and the first Muslim and first Asian to win a lead acting Emmy. Ahmed isn't just an actor but a singer too. He emerged in the London music scene as a rap battle champion. He also led a band called Swet Shop Boys and used to do both, write and perform as an artist.

Featured In Time Magazine’s List

Apart from being a successful actor and singer, Riz is also vocal about several other issues worldwide. He has been raising awareness and funds for Rohingya and Syrian refugee children. Riz was also featured on Time magazine's 100 lists of the world's most influential people in 2017.

Riz also created headlines in 2019, when he pulled his name out from the Gates Foundation event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to receive the 'Global Goalkeeper Award'. It was speculated that this move came in response to the then situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

After creating history, Riz expressed his gratitude in a series of tweets.