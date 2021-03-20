Sajith was a rickshaw driver by profession but his passion for acting ensured that he was never out of energy in front of any camera. Sajith was always interested in the world of art and entertainment but his adverse financial conditions pushed him to start driving a rickshaw at a young age. Making videos on Moj was an escape from the stark reality of his everyday life, he used the platform to relieve himself of the stress and burden of his financial troubles. His videos on the platform were very well-received by the audience which gave him the confidence that he is headed in the right direction. This motivated him to invest more time in what he enjoyed doing, he continued honing his acting skills and made more videos to entertain his followers. Also Read - Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol box office collection: Mohanlal’s film enters Rs 50 crore club!

Sajith explored multiple platforms prior to joining Moj, but his growth on those platforms was rather slow. One fine day, he was introduced to Moj by one of his friends and since then there's been no looking back for Sajith. Recently, one of Sajth's friends put up his Moj video as his status, this immediately caught the attention of Malayalam film director Jibu Jacob's assistant director and he asked Sajith to come for an audition. Sajith performed well at the audition and showed more of his Moj videos on the AD's demand and managed to bag a role in Jibu's upcoming Malayalam film. Sajith believes it is his perseverance that has led him to where he is today. Here are the details of the project:

Film name: Ellaam sheriyaakum

Director: Jibu Jacob (Known for the films ‘Vellimoonga’ and ‘Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol’)

Star leads: Asif Ali, Rajisha Vijayan

Sajith Sivan’s role in that movie: College student (had a couple of scenes with Rajisha Vijayan)

Movie production status: Shoot completed