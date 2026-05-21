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Meet Salman Khans bodyguard Shera, who started with bodybuilding, opened his own business, has Range Rover and owns Rs 100 crore

Meet Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, who started with bodybuilding, opened his own business, has Range Rover and owns Rs 100 crore

Known for standing beside one of Bollywood’s biggest stars Shera has built a remarkable personal journey that goes far beyond his image as a bodyguard highlighting his evolution into a successful entrepreneur with a powerful presence in the industry

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera (PC: Instagram)

Superstar Salman Khan has been accompanied for decades by one constant presence, Shera, the man who stands beside him like a shadow. Known for his strong build calm nature and unwavering loyalty, Shera has become one of the most recognisable celebrity bodyguards in India. His journey is not just about protecting a superstar but also about building his own identity in the security industry. From bodybuilding stages in Mumbai to managing high-profile security assignments, Shera’s life reflects discipline, hard work and long-term dedication that shaped his success story over the years.

Who is Shera and how did his journey begin?

Beyond his role with Salman Khan, Shera has built a strong financial and professional base of his own. He is not only a bodyguard but also a businessman who runs a successful security company. His rise from local competitions to handling international-level clients makes his story even more interesting for fans who see him as more than just a security figure.

Also read: Salman Khan comforts grieving Shera after his father’s demise, shares emotional hug; Internet touched – WATCH VIDEO

What is Shera’s real name and early life journey?

Shera’s real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly. He was born and raised in Mumbai where he developed a strong interest in fitness from a young age. His passion for bodybuilding led him to compete in several competitions and he eventually won the title of Junior Mr Mumbai. This early success built the foundation for his confidence and discipline.

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After his bodybuilding phase he entered the security business in 1990. His physical strength combined with professional attitude helped him gain attention in the industry. Over time he expanded his work beyond India and even provided security services to international celebrities including Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

How did Shera become Salman Khan’s trusted bodyguard?

Shera’s life changed in 1997 when he met Sohail Khan through whom he was introduced to Salman Khan. What started as occasional event security soon turned into a permanent professional bond. Since then Shera has remained by Salman’s side for almost three decades.

Their connection is often described as more than professional. Shera has openly expressed deep loyalty towards Salman stating that he considers it his life’s duty to protect him. This strong bond has made him one of the most trusted figures in the actor’s inner circle.

Also read: This Sikh man gave up his turban and cut his hair for Salman Khan, now he’s worth Rs 100 crore; He is…

What are Shera’s salary and net worth?

According to industry reports Shera earns an estimated monthly salary of around Rs 15 lakh. His total net worth is believed to be over Rs 100 crore. In 2024 he also purchased a luxury Range Rover worth around Rs 1.4 crore reflecting his financial growth over the years.

Apart from his salary he earns through his security company named Tiger Security which handles high profile clients and private protection services. His business success has made him one of the most successful celebrity security professionals in India.

How strong is Shera’s bond with Salman Khan?

Shera often describes his relationship with Salman Khan as lifelong loyalty. He has stated in interviews that he is ready to protect the actor at any cost and considers him family. Their bond has remained unshaken for decades through public events private moments and professional commitments.

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